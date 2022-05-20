Skip to main content

BYU Football Recruits Weigh in on their Favorite Uniform Combinations

BYU has worn more than 15 uniform combinations in the Independence era

Over the last few years, BYU has introduced several new uniform combinations. Last season, the Cougars debuted navy blue and royal blue helmets which added more uniform combinations than games in the season. In total, BYU has worn 18 uniform combinations since going independent

In what has become an annual offseason tradition here at Cougs Daily, we asked BYU 2023 targets to weigh in on their favorite uniform combinations. Below are the results from this year's survey. 

The Top Five

1. Blackout

Blackout

The blackout uniform was the most popular selection in this year's survey. The Cougars last wore the blackout combination against San Diego State in 2020. 68% of the surveyed recruits picked this uniform as one of their top three uniforms.

"All back is too clean," said four-star wide receiver Malachi Riley. "Can never go wrong with black in a game that's meant to get you dirty," added Utah commit Mateaki Helu. Mateaki is the younger brother of 2020 BYU signee Nukuluve Helu.

2. All Royal

Lopini Katoa vs Arizona all royal

BYU debuted the all royal combination against Arizona in the 2021 season opener. That combination ranked second among according to BYU's 2023 recruits. 63% of the recruits surveyed picked this combination in their top three.

On why the all royal blue combination is his favorite, four-star tight end Walker Lyons said, "Because it really pops on camera." 

3. Royal Oreo

USATSI_17247653_168390393_lowres (4)

Against USC, BYU debuted the "Royal Oreo" combination in its 35-31 victory over the Trojans. This combination came in third place in this year's survey.

"Pretty classic and I love the royal helmet," said four-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg.

4. Navy Sitake

New Unis Navy on White on White.jfif

In fourth place, the first navy combination: the Navy Sitake. This combination was not included in the 2021 rotation. The "Navy Sitake" is modeled after the Cougars' away uniforms from 2000-2003.

5. Classic Royal Home

USATSI_13279678_168390393_lowres (1)

The classic BYU home jersey took fifth place in this year's survey. "I think it's overall very clean and the helmets to me make it 10 times better," said four-star defensive lineman and BYU commit Emmanuel Waller.

Honorable Mentions

Here are three combinations that narrowly missed the top five, in order:

1. All Navy

Puka Nacua vs Boise State all navy

2. Midnight Virgil

BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

3. Classic royal away

Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Fast Facts

  • Excluding the votes that were cast for the blackout uniforms, 61% of votes were cast for royal combinations
  • 82% of the uniform combinations received at least one vote
  • Monochromatic uniform combinations received 56% of the total votes

