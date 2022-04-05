Ranking the 18 Uniforms BYU Has Worn in the Independence Era

Historically speaking, the BYU football program hasn't been known for its flashy uniforms. Especially not to the degree of Oregon, Maryland, or Oklahoma State. However, BYU has a classic look that is recognized across the country, and the Cougars have added some variety to their classic kits in recent seasons.

BYU introduced three new uniform combinations in 2019, one new combination in 2020, and seven more combinations in 2021. In total, BYU has played in 18 different uniforms as an independent team if you exclude variations from different facemask colors. Since BYU wrapped up Spring camp last week and football is still 151 days away, I'm ranking all 18.

BYU Uniform Rankings

18. Midnight Virgil The only repeat combination of the 2021 season. BYU wore this combination on senior night against Idaho State and again in the bowl game against UAB. This isn't a bad look, especially when compared to some of the uniforms across the country. I put it in last place, however, because I don't think it looks like BYU. Brand name and recognition is very important for BYU, and if I was a casual college football fan turning on the TV, I might have to check the name on the scoreboard to know which navy blue team I'm watching. One of the uniforms has to take last place - we apologize in advance to our readers who love this combo! 17. All Navy A lot of fans were excited for BYU to debut this uniform. Perhaps it's my personal bias against monochromatic uniforms, the memories of losing seasons under Gary Crowton, or maybe my ranking was influenced by a disappointing outing against an average Boise State team. Either way, this was one of my least favorite looks during the 2021 season. My thoughts on this uniform are similar to the Midnight Virgil in that it's not a bad look, but it felt more distant from BYU’s identity. 16. Blackout (2016, 2020) This might be a controversial ranking. I'm not as high on the blackout uniforms as most BYU fans. I view them as a solid alternate look that recruits like. 15. Blackout (2012) Las Vegas Review-Journal In my mind, these blackout jerseys are essentially the same as the ones worn in 2016 and 2020. The only difference between the 2012 version and the 2016 is the color of the stickers on the helmet. When BYU brought back the blackout uniforms, they intended to bring back the 2012 decals as well. Due to logistical reasons, however, BYU put the royal sticker on the helmet instead.



So why is the 2012 version ranked ahead of the 2016 version? I give 2012 the slight edge because of timing. During that era, many teams across the country were doing an annual blackout game. The 2012 version gets some bonus points for being part of the nationwide blackout trend. 14. Navy home with navy pants BYU has only worn this combination once in the independence era - in 2020 against Texas State. Before BYU introduced two new helmets last season, this combination was used as a way to introduce some variety into BYU's uniform rotation.

13. Royal Rush The first royal combination to make our list. BYU sported the "royal rush" look for the first time against Arizona. This uniform popped on TV and looked great with the fans wearing royal in the stands. However, I didn't love this monochromatic as much as some fans. I will be willing to reconsider this ranking if BYU moves from a matte finish on the helmet to a polish finish, something Billy Nixon has hinted at on Twitter. A few BYU recruits on visits have worn the polished royal helmets during photo shoots. 12. Navy classic home Although these jerseys are far down the list, they are a great look and better than most college uniforms in college football. All BYU fans should be grateful for these uniforms. If it weren't for these, BYU might be sporting gold on their jerseys. 11. Navy all white Ranking these uniforms at #11 says more about the uniforms to come than this uniform itself. I like the all whites with navy trim, but I prefer other jerseys more. For the record, I like these jerseys better when they're worn outside of Lavell Edwards Stadium. 10. Royal Oreo In the 2021 regular season finale against USC, BYU wore the royal away jerseys with royal helmets to cap off a 5-0 finish against the PAC-12. This look is also known as the "Royal Oreo". 9. Navy away with navy accents BYU debuted this combination against Baylor. Of the new navy combinations, this was my favorite. It is also the favorite of a few players (see video above).

8. 2019 Throwback This is one of three new uniforms that BYU introduced in 2019. They looked great and were a fun change of pace, but it will be nearly impossible to disassociate them from the 45-19 loss to Washington and losing Ty'Son Williams (which probably cost the Cougars a couple wins in 2019) for the season. 7. Royal Sitake Credit: BYU Photo The combination was named "Royal Sitake" after the road uniform that head coach Kalani Sitake wore when he played at BYU. The "Sitake" is the same combination except with navy accents. This was a great look, but it is up against some stiff competition and did not crack the top five. 6. The Virgil This combination was a tribute to the 1966 BYU football team and then quarterback Virgil Carter. BYU spoiled Bronco Mendenhall's return to Provo in these uniforms and looked good doing it. Of the new combinations BYU unveiled in 2021, this was my personal favorite. 5. Royal home with royal pants The royal on royal look with the white helmets is one of my favorite combos. It’s a good way to add variety while sticking to BYU’s brand. These uniforms look much better when they aren't blending in with the smurf turf (looking at you Idaho Potato Bowl).

4. Navy classic away They say absence makes the heart grow fonder. These uniforms were not part of the 2021 rotation, and their absence in the rotation has made this author's heart grow fonder. These uniforms should be used for an important road game every season. Never have these uniforms looked as good as when BYU took down Michigan State on the road or when the Cougars pulled off a miracle victory over Tennessee. 3. All white with royal accents One of BYU's best looks. The Cougars wore this combination one time in 2021 in a home win over #19 Arizona State. 2. Classic royal away The downside to wearing different uniforms each week is that BYU doesn't get to wear its very best looks as often. This uniform approaches uniform perfection and should be worn at least 2-3 times per season. 1. Classic royal home These jerseys deserve the credit for bringing royal blue back to BYU football. The tradition and meaning behind these jerseys puts them over the top.

Balancing Variety and Tradition

BYU has more uniform combinations at its disposal than ever before. After talking to various recruits and watching BYU's uniform evolution over the last few years, it's my opinion that variety is good, but it should be used wisely. Uniform variety is fun, but consistency and brand recognition should be an important part of the selection criteria. Recruits want variety and tradition, and in practice those two things might not go hand in hand. For the most part, BYU's alternate uniforms stay within BYU's brand. However, I think it would benefit BYU's brand to wear their classic looks more than once per season.

For example, when you turn on the television to watch Michigan, Tennessee, Ohio State, or Oklahoma, you know what you're going to get. Those schools have classic looks that will never go away. But all of those schools have used alternate uniforms and subtle tweaks in the past few years to add some variety into the mix. For example, this alternate uniform from Oklahoma has become a regular part of the Sooners uniform rotation.

Michigan has added some variety to their traditional look by swapping out blue pants with the classic yellow pants. The Wolverines wore this combination against Ohio State and in the College Football Playoff against Georgia.

When you think of Ohio State, you don't think of uniform variety. However, even the Buckeyes have thrown in some alternate uniforms over the years. Last year, the Buckeyes went with an all red look against Penn State.

Those schools are good examples of teams that have maintained their strong brand and tradition while adding in some variety. In my opinion, some schools have taken uniform variety a little too far. Oregon is an obvious example, although the Ducks might be the exception since they have built an entire brand around uniform variety. But take Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have used so many combinations over the years that most college football fans probably wouldn't be able to recall their base home and away uniforms. Here are a few uniforms Oklahoma State wore this season.

Since BYU has four different helmets, it has as much variety at its disposal as Oklahoma State. But it my opinion, the Cougars are in even more danger of losing their identity since they use two shades of blue. Regardless of the combination, Oklahoma State can be identified by their unique colors. BYU probably can't say the same since its colors are more common and the shade of blue changes back and forth from royal to navy.

Therefore, BYU should use variety more sparingly than Oklahoma State. What would that look like? In a perfect world, I think BYU's uniform rotation could look something like this:

Classic royal home jerseys (3-4 games)

Classic royal away jerseys (3-4 games)

Classic navy home jerseys (1-2 games)

Classic navy away jerseys (1-2 games)

Alternate home combination (1-2 games)

Alternate away combination (1-2 games)

With a uniform schedule like the one outlined above, BYU could mix in more uniform variety than most schools and continue to build on its tradition and identity. Thank you for listening to my TED talk, I mean thanks for reading.

