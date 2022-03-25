Skip to main content

Alabama Defensive Lineman Emmanuel Waller Commits to BYU

Emmanuel Waller is a four-star DL according to Rivals

Back in October, Alabama native and defensive line prospect Emmanuel Waller visited BYU to watch the Cougars take on Boise State. Waller had a natural tie to BYU through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the Cougars rarely recruit the state of Alabama. Emmanuel got in touch with BYU’s staff through a friend at church and scheduled a visit. At the time of the visit, Waller had flown mostly under the radar despite early offers from Mississippi State and UAB.

Once Waller put together a full year of junior film, he received a four-star rating by Rivals and the scholarship offers started rolling in. He received offers from West Virginia, Memphis, Indiana, Wake Forest, and Duke among others. You can watch his junior highlights below.

Highlights (video will be embedded once I’m off an international flight): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LLg9EaNVmwI

Listed at 6’4, 250 pounds, Waller is long, athletic, and he moves really well at his size. He has the frame and natural ability to be very effective at the next level.

On Thursday, Waller received a scholarship offer from BYU and he committed on the same day. On Friday, he made his commitment official when he announced it on social media.

“[BYU is] a great place to be at and the fans are really passionate as well,” Waller told Cougs Daily after receiving an offer from BYU.

BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley has been Waller’s main point of contact at BYU. Emmanuel is the kind of defensive line prospect that BYU will need to bring in to be competitive in the Big 12. He has the potential to be very good for the Cougars.

On paper, BYU’s 2023 class has the potential to be the best since 2010. Of the four players committed so far (Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio, Pokaiaua Haunga, Stanley Raass, and now Emmanuel Waller), all of them hold competing FBS offers, and three of the four have offers from P5 schools.

Getting players like Waller on board will go a long ways in preparing for the Big 12 conference.

