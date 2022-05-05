Skip to main content

Arizona State Transfer Sione Veikoso Commits to BYU

Sione Veikoso was originally recruited by BYU as a high school recruit

On Thursday, Arizona State offensive line transfer Sione Veikoso committed to BYU shortly after entering the transfer portal. Veikoso was originally recruited by the Cougars as a high school recruit in the 2018 class before he committed to Oregon State. He also held competing offers from Arizona State and Washington State.

Following his high school career at Kailua High School in Kailau, Hawaii, Veikoso left to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he finished his mission in Oregon.

Shortly after returning home from his mission, Veikoso flipped his commitment and he signed with Arizona State. He enrolled at Arizona State in January of 2021. Veikoso preserved his redshirt last season after he appeared in one game for the Sun Devils against UNLV. Consequently he has four years of eligibility remaining and he is immediately eligible to play this season.



Arizona State has been under investigation for recruiting violations over the last 10 months, and multiple members of the coaching staff have either resigned or been placed on administrative leave as a result. Veikoso is one of 15 Sun Devils that has entered the transfer portal since the end of the regular season. 

Veikoso joins a very talented and deep offensive line room in 2021. He will immediately increase the depth for BYU this season, but most importantly, he will have multiple years of eligibility remaining by the time BYU loses some starters to graduation.

Sione fits the mold that BYU has recruited along the offensive line in recent years: big and physical. Veikoso was listed at 6'7 325 pounds on Arizona State's Spring roster. He was listed in the two-deep at right tackle by an ASU insider prior to entering the transfer portal. You can check out a few of his high school highlights below where he played left tackle.

Veikoso is the fifth Power Five transfer to commit to BYU during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He joins fellow offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (Oregon), running back Christopher Brooks (Cal), fullback/tight end Houston Heimuli (Stanford), and defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Vanderbilt).

