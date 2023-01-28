Skip to main content

Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO

Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season

On Saturday, Arizona wide receiver prospect Prince Zombo committed to the BYU football program as a preferred walk-on. Zombo prepped at Liberty High School in Peoria, Arizona. After receiving an PWO offer earlier this month, Zombo came to Provo for an official visit. He made his commitment official one week later.

IMG_4064

Zombo got in touch with BYU through wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake. Zombo told Cougs Daily in an earlier interview that his Godfather is connected to Coach Sitake through some friends, and that's how they got in touch.

Zombo received a competing PWO offer from Arizona State in December, and he also heard from Colorado State and Foothill Junior College during his recruitment.

As a senior, Zombo racked up 42 catches for 834 yards and 10 touchdowns. After the season, he was named to the Arizona 6A first-team all state alongside highly-touted wide receiver prospects Ja'kobi Lane and Tre Spivey.

Prince has good size at 6'1 and he also has good speed. Last year he ran track where he ran a 11.1 100M as a junior. He has reliable hands and he is dangerous after the catch. You can check out his senior highlights below.

In the era of the transfer portal, fewer scholarships are going to high school prospects. In another class, Zombo would have had a better chance to receive a few Group of Five offers. Landing Zombo as a PWO is a boost to BYU's depth at wide receiver.

Stay tuned for more recruiting updates as we approach signing day.

