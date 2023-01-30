Skip to main content

BYU Adds a Pair of Snow College Transfers to the Defensive Line

The Cougars added two more defensive lineman to the roster on Sunday night

When new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill arrived in Provo, he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. One area of focus was the defensive line. Hill added West High School three-star prospect Talitui Pututau to the mix during the early signing period, then he added Boise State transfers Jackson Cravens and Isaiah Bagnah from the transfer portal. He also added walk-ons Wyatt Dawe from SUU and Nuu Sellesin from Weber State. Hill and defensive line coaches Sione Pouha and Kelly Poppinga didn't stop there.

Snow College transfers David Latu and Stone Mulitalo committed to the Cougars on Sunday night. Latu and Mulitalo were also joined on campus by their Snow College teammate John Taumoepau. Taumoepau could also join them in Provo, although he hasn't officially announced his commitment. You can check out a few highlights and get to know the newest BYU Cougars below.

David Latu

Latu has three years of eligibility remaining after playing his freshman season at Snow College. As a freshman, Latu racked up 23 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. His performance earned him a spot on the JUCO second-team All-American team.

Latu held competing offers from Washington State, Utah State, and Weber State. Adding Latu into the fold immediately bolsters the defensive line depth in 2023 and beyond.

Stone Mulitalo

Stone Mulitalo is a Snow College defensive lineman that prepped at nearby Skyridge High School. Mulitalo was on BYU's radar as a high school prospect a few years ago, and he even earned a couple Group of Five offers while at Skyridge before opting to go to Snow College.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay tuned for more recruiting coverage as we approach signing day.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

byu football helmet
Recruiting

BYU Football Hosts Some Highly-Touted Recruits for Junior Day

By Casey Lundquist
IMG_4062
Recruiting

Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO

Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season

By Casey Lundquist
Tyler Batty vs Arkansas
Football

What We Know and What We Don't About BYU's First Big 12 Schedule

The Big 12 is set to announce the 2023 conference schedule soon

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19778426
Basketball

How to Watch BYU Basketball vs No. 22 Saint Mary's

The Cougars host the Gaels for the final time in the WCC

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_6583358_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football Broadcaster Riley Nelson Steps Down

The former BYU quarterback spent four years in the booth with Greg Wrubell

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_19705302_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU's Bowls Prospects Will Improve When it Joins the Big 12

Better bowl opportunities are ahead in the Big 12

By Casey Lundquist
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU vs Arizona State whiteout
Recruiting

JUCO DL David Latu Locks in BYU Visit

Latu was named a second-team JUCO All-American after his freshman season at Snow College

By Casey Lundquist
Kalani Sitake vs Baylor
Recruiting

BYU Extends Last-Minute Offer to California Athlete Naseri Danielson

Danielson is a 2023 prospect that played both wide receiver and safety in high school

By Casey Lundquist