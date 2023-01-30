BYU Adds a Pair of Snow College Transfers to the Defensive Line

When new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill arrived in Provo, he hit the ground running on the recruiting trail. One area of focus was the defensive line. Hill added West High School three-star prospect Talitui Pututau to the mix during the early signing period, then he added Boise State transfers Jackson Cravens and Isaiah Bagnah from the transfer portal. He also added walk-ons Wyatt Dawe from SUU and Nuu Sellesin from Weber State. Hill and defensive line coaches Sione Pouha and Kelly Poppinga didn't stop there.

Snow College transfers David Latu and Stone Mulitalo committed to the Cougars on Sunday night. Latu and Mulitalo were also joined on campus by their Snow College teammate John Taumoepau. Taumoepau could also join them in Provo, although he hasn't officially announced his commitment. You can check out a few highlights and get to know the newest BYU Cougars below.

David Latu

Latu has three years of eligibility remaining after playing his freshman season at Snow College. As a freshman, Latu racked up 23 total tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. His performance earned him a spot on the JUCO second-team All-American team.

Latu held competing offers from Washington State, Utah State, and Weber State. Adding Latu into the fold immediately bolsters the defensive line depth in 2023 and beyond.

Stone Mulitalo

Stone Mulitalo is a Snow College defensive lineman that prepped at nearby Skyridge High School. Mulitalo was on BYU's radar as a high school prospect a few years ago, and he even earned a couple Group of Five offers while at Skyridge before opting to go to Snow College.

Stay tuned for more recruiting coverage as we approach signing day.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily