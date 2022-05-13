BYU Dishes Out a Dozen More Scholarship Offers

The Cougars have now offered 21 prospects since the start of the evaluation period

Since the start of the evaluation period on April 15, BYU coaches have started traveling all across the country to visit recruits with BYU offers, and evaluate other recruits that are candidates to receive offers. Since April 15, BYU has extended 21 offers to high school prospects of various graduating classes. Last week, we reviewed the first nine offers. In this article, we'll take a closer look at last 12 offers BYU has dished out on the recruiting trail.

Since the start of the evaluation period, BYU has offered 11 2023 prospects. 9 of the 11 hold competing P5 offers and all of them hold competing FBS offers. In addition, none of these players are from the state of Utah.

It appears that BYU's recruiting strategy has changed since joining the Big 12. The Cougars are not afraid to swing for the fences and go head-to-head with P5 schools for out of state prospects with no prior connections to BYU. Historically speaking, BYU has struggled to land prospects that fit that definition. Even if BYU lands only one or two players like that per class, this shift in strategy will pay major dividends for the program in the future. Without further ado, here are the 12 prospects that have received a BYU offer over the last week.

Landen Chambers - 2023

Landen Chambers is a very productive running back out of Texas. Last season, he broke his high school's single season records for both rushing yards (1,757) and rushing touchdowns (24). Chambers holds about a dozen competing offers from G5 programs - BYU is the first P5 school to offer Chambers a scholarship.

There's a lot to like about his game. He has great size at 6'0, 210 pounds, he racks up yards after contact, he has a nose for the end zone, and he can make guys miss in the open field.

Donavyn Pellot - 2023

Donavan Pellot lines up all over the field for Silverado High School in Las Vegas. Pellot plays wide receiver, tailback, safety, and he also returns kicks. In my opinion, his ceiling is highest at safety where he could be a special player at the next level.

Pellot holds competing offers from Arizona, Washington State, San Diego State, Nevada, Utah State, and Colorado State among a few more G5 teams.

Blake Nichelson - 2023

Blake Nichelson is a four-star linebacker out of California that also stars at running back. He holds competing offers from the likes of Utah, Oregon, Washington, Cal, Nebraska, and USC among others.

Vincent Holmes - 2023

Vincent Holmes is a WR/DB out of California that was given a four-star rating by ESPN. Holmes holds competing offers from Arizona, Washington, Colorado, Washington State, UCLA, and Utah State among others.

David Washington - 2024

David Washington is a Las Vegas native that has already received offers from a handful of PAC-12 schools. Washington has the potential to be a very special wide receiver at the next level.

Miles Lockhart - 2024

A defensive back out of Chandler, Arizona, Miles Lockhart received an early four-star grade from 247Sports. He holds competing offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, and Louisville among others.

Justus Woods - 2024

Justus Woods is a cornerback out of California with an early competing offer from Arizona.

Kahekili Pa'ao'ao - 2024

Pa'ao'ao is a hard-hitting linebacker out of Henderson, Nevada. After a standout sophomore season, he received competing offers from Washington State, Colorado State, and Hawaii.

Blake Lowe - 2024

Blake Lowe is a safety prospect out of Temecula, California. He has a connection to BYU since he is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU is the first school to offer Lowe a scholarship.

Alai Kalaniuvalu - 2025

Alai Kalaniuvalu has seen his recruitment explode in the last week. He has received competing offers from Utah, Oregon, Nebraska, Cal, Arizona State, and Oregon State since the start of the month.

Tavian McNair - 2025

Tavian McNair played varsity as a freshman for Canyon Springs High School in Las Vegas. The WR/DB has already earned offers from schools like Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia, and Florida State among others.

Derek Meadows - 2025

Another young wide receiver out of Las Vegas, Derek Meadows preps at powerhouse Bishop Gorman. BYU was the first school to offer the 6'5 wide receiver. Colorado State offered shortly after BYU.

Depending on how his body transforms over the next few years, he could end up at tight end or defensive end.