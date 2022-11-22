BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers
We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete at the FBS level will be important to BYU's success.
Over the last few days, BYU extended a trio of PWO offers to local prospects. Here are the three players that received offers along with a little background on each player.
1. Micah Beckstead
Micah Beckstead is a running back from Timpview High School. During the regular season this year, Beckstead racked up over 1,355 rushing yards in just 9 games while averaging 10 yards per carry.
Beckstead already has the frame to compete at the FBS level at 5'11 and 206 pounds. His movements are smooth and effortless - he makes running the football look easy. Beckstead has the talent to be a scholarship player, time will tell if a PWO offer will be enough to get him to Provo.
2. Jared Esplin
Jared Esplin is a wide receiver from Timpview and a teammate of Micah Beckstead. As a senior, Esplin tallied 900 receiving yards and a touchdown. For those that follow Utah high school football, Esplin will be remembered as the wide receiver that made this clutch touchdown catch in the 5A state championship game:
Esplin is listed at 6'1, 175 pounds. His ability to make contested catches stands out most and would make him a very intriguing PWO pickup. You can check out his full senior highlights below.
Read More
3. Ian Sanches
After this season, BYU will be in the market for a new placekicker. BYU has identified a potential replacement for Jake Oldroyd in Lone Peak standout Ian Sanches. Sanches went 14/18 this season and 4/4 from 50+ yards. He was also perfect on PATs.
