BYU Extends a Trio of PWO Offers

We've reached the part of the recruiting calendar where teams will begin extending preferred walk-on (PWO) offers. Walk-ons have played an important role for BYU, especially during the Sitake era. Given the added depth that BYU will need in the Big 12, continuing to find walk-ons that can compete at the FBS level will be important to BYU's success.

Over the last few days, BYU extended a trio of PWO offers to local prospects. Here are the three players that received offers along with a little background on each player.

1. Micah Beckstead

Micah Beckstead is a running back from Timpview High School. During the regular season this year, Beckstead racked up over 1,355 rushing yards in just 9 games while averaging 10 yards per carry.

Beckstead already has the frame to compete at the FBS level at 5'11 and 206 pounds. His movements are smooth and effortless - he makes running the football look easy. Beckstead has the talent to be a scholarship player, time will tell if a PWO offer will be enough to get him to Provo.

2. Jared Esplin

Jared Esplin is a wide receiver from Timpview and a teammate of Micah Beckstead. As a senior, Esplin tallied 900 receiving yards and a touchdown. For those that follow Utah high school football, Esplin will be remembered as the wide receiver that made this clutch touchdown catch in the 5A state championship game:

Esplin is listed at 6'1, 175 pounds. His ability to make contested catches stands out most and would make him a very intriguing PWO pickup. You can check out his full senior highlights below.

3. Ian Sanches

After this season, BYU will be in the market for a new placekicker. BYU has identified a potential replacement for Jake Oldroyd in Lone Peak standout Ian Sanches. Sanches went 14/18 this season and 4/4 from 50+ yards. He was also perfect on PATs.

