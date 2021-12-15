Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    BYU Football: Signing Day Live Updates

    Follow BYU's national signing day with live updates
    Author:

    Another signing day is upon us. On Wednesday, BYU expects to sign all of its 2022 commits. In this article, we will keep you up to date with live signing day updates.

    Signing Day 1920

    Live Updates

    The live list of signees will appear here, along with any other signing day news.

    Noah Moeaki is the first player announced. Fitting for a guy that has been committed to the program for a long time. Moeaki is a great player that could end up playing either tight end or linebacker, I have him slotted as a tight end. He is the son of John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

    Wide receiver Parker Kingston is the next to be announced. Kingston backed off his Air Force commitment after receiving an offer from BYU in July. Kingston is arguably the best player with the ball in his hands in this class.

    What to Watch For

    1. Keionte Scott Decision

    Read More

    The top JUCO cornerback in the country is down to five schools: BYU, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami. He will announce his college decision on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM MST.

    BYU had the opportunity to make the last impression on Scott's recruitment when it hosted Keionte for an official visit over the weekend. Scott would immediately elevate the talent of BYU's cornerbacks and be the cherry on top of a solid class for BYU.

    2. Keep an eye on Jaydn Ott

    Jaydn Ott is a four-star running back out of California who received a BYU offer a few weeks ago. Ott planned to make a trip to Provo last weekend for an official visit but his plans fell through. Since BYU didn't get Ott on campus before the dead period, its chances of landing Ott's signature on Wednesday are next to zero. However, Ott will still have a letter of intent from BYU in hand should he decide to shock the world and sign it.

    3. Watch for an announcement on returned missionaries

    BYU could announce the returned missionaries that will be on the 2022 roster on Wednesday. Or they could wait until the traditional signing day in February to see where scholarships are shaking out. 2019 signees like Michael Daley and Brooks Maile are expected to be added to the 2022 roster. Most importantly, keep an eye on the 2020 signees. BYU needs to sort through more than a dozen returning missionaries from the 2020 class.

    Signing Day 1920

    BYU Football: Signing Day Live Updates

    Follow BYU's national signing day with live updates

    14 seconds ago
    BYU vs Idaho State Lopini Katoa

    SP+ Predicts BYU vs UAB in the Independence Bowl

    17 hours ago
    Kalani Sitake vs Boise State

    Three Things to Watch For During the Early Signing Period

    BYU expects to sign most of its 2022 commits during the early signing period

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17247682_168390393_lowres

    BYU Flips Twins Dominique and Marcus McKenzie

    The McKenzie twins were previously committed to Bronco Mendenhall and Virginia

    Dec 13, 2021
    21FTB vs Arizona State 07772

    Five Things BYU has to Play for in the Independence Bowl

    If BYU doesn't come ready to play, know the following: UAB will.

    Dec 11, 2021
    Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

    BYU Announces the Extension of Kalani Sitake Through 2027

    Sitake's extension couldn't have come at a better time for the BYU football program

    Dec 10, 2021
    BYU Basketball Alex Barcello vs San Diego State

    How to Watch BYU Basketball vs Utah State

    Dec 8, 2021
    BYU Football helmet

    BYU Offers California RB Jaydn Ott

    Ott is a 2022 four-star running back

    Dec 8, 2021