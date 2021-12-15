BYU Football: Signing Day Live Updates

Another signing day is upon us. On Wednesday, BYU expects to sign all of its 2022 commits. In this article, we will keep you up to date with live signing day updates.

Credit: BYU Athletics

The live list of signees will appear here, along with any other signing day news.

Noah Moeaki is the first player announced. Fitting for a guy that has been committed to the program for a long time. Moeaki is a great player that could end up playing either tight end or linebacker, I have him slotted as a tight end. He is the son of John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994.

Wide receiver Parker Kingston is the next to be announced. Kingston backed off his Air Force commitment after receiving an offer from BYU in July. Kingston is arguably the best player with the ball in his hands in this class.

What to Watch For

1. Keionte Scott Decision

The top JUCO cornerback in the country is down to five schools: BYU, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami. He will announce his college decision on Wednesday morning at 9:00 AM MST.

BYU had the opportunity to make the last impression on Scott's recruitment when it hosted Keionte for an official visit over the weekend. Scott would immediately elevate the talent of BYU's cornerbacks and be the cherry on top of a solid class for BYU.

2. Keep an eye on Jaydn Ott

Jaydn Ott is a four-star running back out of California who received a BYU offer a few weeks ago. Ott planned to make a trip to Provo last weekend for an official visit but his plans fell through. Since BYU didn't get Ott on campus before the dead period, its chances of landing Ott's signature on Wednesday are next to zero. However, Ott will still have a letter of intent from BYU in hand should he decide to shock the world and sign it.

3. Watch for an announcement on returned missionaries

BYU could announce the returned missionaries that will be on the 2022 roster on Wednesday. Or they could wait until the traditional signing day in February to see where scholarships are shaking out. 2019 signees like Michael Daley and Brooks Maile are expected to be added to the 2022 roster. Most importantly, keep an eye on the 2020 signees. BYU needs to sort through more than a dozen returning missionaries from the 2020 class.