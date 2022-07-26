BYU Football: 2023 Class Off to a Promising Start

Last week, BYU received two important commitments for its 2023 recruiting class. Four-star tight end Jackson Bowers turned down the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Washington, Arizona, and Oregon when he committed to the Cougars. A day later, Texas athlete Saimone Davis committed to BYU over various P5 offers.

The data suggests that BYU's 2023 class is off to a promising start and has the potential to be the best under Kalani Sitake. Today, we take a look at BYU's current group of 2023 commits.

Competing Offers

Individual star ratings will change as we approach signing day. That is why, in this author's opinion, competing offers is the most accurate measure of recruiting success in July.

So far, 89% of BYU's 2023 commits hold at least one competing FBS offer. At this time last year, just 46% of BYU's 2022 commits held at least one competing offer. That number would grow to 54% by signing day.

In the 2021 class, 69% of BYU' signees held at least one competing FBS offer - the highest mark in the Kalani Sitake era. Should the current trend hold, the class of 2023 would be a Sitake-era record by a wide margin. The graph below shows the percentage of BYU commits with at least one competing FBS offer. On average under Sitake, around 58% of BYU commits have held a competing FBS offer.

To date, 44% of BYU's 2023 commits hold at least one competing P5 offer. History suggests that this number will steadily increase as we approach signing day. At this time last year, for example, just 15% of BYU's 2022 commits held a competing P5 offer. That number grew to 35% by signing day. If BYU's current 44% continues to grow like it has in past recruiting cycles, BYU could break the Sitake-era record set in 2016 when 57% of BYU signees held a competing P5 offer.

Star Rating

Note that 2023 star ratings will fluctuate before signing day. As of this writing, BYU's 2023 class is on track to set the record for the highest average star rating of a Kalani Sitake recruiting class. The current record was set in 2021 with an average star rating of .839. For BYU, achieving an average rating of .85 or higher in the 2023 class is possible. .85 or higher should be the goal as a member of a P5 conference.

2023 BYU Commits

Jackson Bowers - TE

A four-star tight end out of Arizona that could have played anywhere in the country. Just last month, Bowers was in Tuscaloosa visiting Alabama. Bowers committed to BYU over finalists Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Ole Miss.

Landen Chambers - RB

Chambers held over one dozen competing scholarship offers when he committed to BYU. Since the end of last season, he racked up competing offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Tulsa, and Navy among others before receiving an offer from BYU. He also heard from a few PAC-12 programs like UCLA and Colorado, and he visited Utah earlier this year.

Landen preps at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller, Texas. Last season, he ran for a school record 1,757 yards. He also scored 25 rushing touchdowns, another school record. He has great size at 6'0, 210 pounds and he is incredibly strong for a high school player.

Leo Pulalasi - RB/LB

Leo Pulalasi committed to BYU before taking a visit to Provo. He was offered as a running back, but he could also play defense at the next level. BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga, who has been Pulalasi's primary contact on the staff, was the coach that extended the offer back in April. Pulalasi committed to BYU in June. He held competing offers from various Group of Five schools like Nevada, Army, and Colorado State.

Saimone Davis - DE/TE

Twitter @SaimoneDavis

Saimone Davis, a native of Texas, committed to BYU over competing Power Five offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, and Virginia. He also held offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.

Saimone Davis is a versatile prospect from who impressed BYU's staff at camp last month. Following his performance at camp, Davis picked up an offer from BYU.

Davis is listed as a tight end by recruiting services, but he was offered by BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley. Hadley was his primary contact throughout the process, and it is anticipated that Davis will start out his BYU career with the defensive ends.

Stanley Raass - DL

Stanley is the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass. John played for BYU from 1993-1995 and he grew up with Ed Lamb. John is also close with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.

Stanley committed to BYU over competing offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Weber State, Morgan State, and Dixie State.

Ryder Burton - QB

Prior to committed to BYU in May, Ryder Burton had been in touch with various in-state schools like BYU, Utah, SUU, and Weber State. Burton has performed well at various camps since committing to BYU and has been promoted to mid three-star status.

Pokaiaua Haunga - RB/WR/S

As a junior at Timpview, Haunga had over 1,100 yards receiving, 200 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns. Listed at 5-11 200 lbs., he lined up primarily at wide receiver last season. His position at BYU is still to be determined. Since committing to BYU, Haunga has received competing offers from Washington State, Utah State, and Nevada.

Pierson Watson - LB

Watson, listed at 6'3 210 pounds, held competing offers from Nevada, Air Force, Weber State, and Northern Arizona when he committed to BYU. Watson was on BYU's campus a few weeks ago for one of the annual high school summer camps. After showing well at the camp, Watson earned an offer from BYU.

Miles Hall - LB/WR

Miles Hall has put together an impressive Summer. After camping at Utah State, Hall received an offer from the Aggies. After camping at BYU, he received an offer from the Cougars. Then he attended an ESPN 300 camp where he was named one of the camp MVPs. Hall could end up on either side of the ball at BYU, but linebacker feels like the most natural fit.