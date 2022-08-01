Skip to main content

BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2023

BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2023 on August 1

In the modern recruiting era, schools offer scholarships to standout prospects as early as eighth grade. Those scholarship offers are not official, however, until schools send out official offer letters. For the first time on August 1st, BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2023. Here are a handful of BYU's 2023 targets that posted about their official BYU offers on social media.

Jackson Bowers - TE

Jackson Bowers is a four-star tight end out of Arizona that could have played anywhere in the country. In June, Bowers was in Tuscaloosa visiting Alabama. Bowers committed to BYU over finalists Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and Ole Miss.

Saimone Davis - DE

Saimone Davis, a native of Texas, committed to BYU over competing Power Five offers from the likes of Indiana, Kansas State, Kansas, and Virginia. He also held offers from the likes of Utah State, UNLV Memphis, and Arkansas State among others.

Saimone Davis is a versatile prospect from who impressed BYU's staff at camp last month. Following his performance at camp, Davis picked up an offer from BYU.

Davis is listed as a tight end by recruiting services, but he was offered by BYU defensive ends coach Preston Hadley. Hadley was his primary contact throughout the process, and it is anticipated that Davis will start out his BYU career with the defensive ends.

Tré Spivey - WR

Tré Spivey is a wide receiver out of Chandler, Arizona who holds various P5 offers. Two weeks ago, Spivey released his top six and BYU made the cut alongside Wisconsin, Kansas State, Arizona, Kansas, and Washington.

This article will be updated as more recruits post their official offers from BYU.

