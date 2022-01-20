BYU Offers 2022 JUCO DB Roman Rashada

During the early signing period in December, BYU signed 19 recruits as part of its 2022 signing class. The traditional signing day is a few weeks away, and BYU's coaching staff is trying to put the finishing touches on the class of 2022.

On Wednesday, BYU offered 2022 JUCO DB prospect Roman Rashada. Rashada attends Diablo Valley College (California) where he played various positions in the defensive backfield last season.

BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki and cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford extended the offer after meeting with Rashada in his home.

Roman, who runs a 4.48 forty-yard dash, holds a competing offer from the University of Washington - the Huskies offered him a scholarship just before the new year. If the Cougars hope to make a late push and beat out Washington, they likely need to lock down a campus visit first. Only two weekends (and therefore two visit opportunities) remain before signing day on February 2nd.

Should he choose BYU, Rashada could play various positions for the Cougars like he has done in the JUCO ranks. However, safety feels like the most likely landing spot. Rashada is an excellent open field tackler and he can line up at multiple positions in coverage.

When he played safety, Diablo Valley used Rashada in a similar way that BYU used safety Chaz Ah You last season before he moved to linebacker. Like Ah You, Rashada occasionally lined up around the box where he helped in run support and blitzed off the edge. There's a lot to like about the versatility and depth that Rashada could bring to BYU's defensive backfield.

Roman has three years to play two, meaning he has two years of eligibility and one redshirt year remaining. Stay tuned for more information on Rashada's recruitment in the coming days.

