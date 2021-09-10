September 10, 2021
What Could BYU's 2023 Schedule Look Like as Big 12 Member?

On Friday, BYU announced that it will join the Big 12 beginning in 2023. BYU already has 12 football games on the 2023 schedule. What could BYU's 2023 schedule look like as a Big 12 member?

Here is BYU's current schedule for the 2023 season:

vs Tennessee - Sep 2

@ Virginia - Sep 9

@ Utah State - Sep 16

@ Arkansas - Sep 23

vs Rice - Sep 29

@ Fresno State - Oct 7

vs Boise State - Oct 21

vs USF Bulls - Oct 28

vs UNLV - Nov 4

@ UCF - Nov 11

vs Southern Utah - Nov 18

@ UC - Nov 25

Presently, the Big 12 plays nine conference games during the regular season. If they stick with nine conference games in 2022, BYU would have to cancel at least eight previously-scheduled games. All things considered, there are dozens of scheduling scenarios for BYU.

In this author's opinion, BYU should get rid of 1-2 non-conference power five games. Playing 10-11 P5 games in the regular season would be a tall task for a BYU team that hasn't been recruiting as a power five school.

Here's one way Tom Holmoe could arrange the 2022 schedule.

vs Tennessee - Sep 2

@ Virginia - Sep 9

@ Utah State - Sep 16

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ Arkansas - Sep 23

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs Rice - Sep 29

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ Fresno State - Oct 7

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs Boise State - Oct 21

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs USF Bulls - Oct 28

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs UNLV - Nov 4

@ UCF - Nov 11 [This would become a conference game]

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs Southern Utah - Nov 18

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ USC - Nov 25

If I am Tom Holmoe, I am doing everything I can to keep Tennessee on the 2023 schedule. That would be one of the most exciting home openers in program history. I would try to reschedule the games against USC, Arkansas, and Boise State.

Ty'Son vs Tennessee

If the Big 12 moves to an eight-game conference schedule with the addition of BYU, here's an example of what BYU's 2022 schedule could look like.

vs Tennessee - Sep 2

@ Virginia - Sep 9

@ Utah State - Sep 16

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ Arkansas - Sep 23

vs Rice - Sep 29

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ Fresno State - Oct 7

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs Boise State - Oct 21

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs USF Bulls - Oct 28

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs UNLV - Nov 4

@ UCF - Nov 11 [This would become a conference game]

[Conference game] Instead of playing vs Southern Utah - Nov 18

[Conference game] Instead of playing @ USC - Nov 25

