BYU Receives an Early Commitment from Legacy Recruit Adney Reid

Reid is currently living in Australia where his parents are serving as mission presidents

On Friday evening, BYU received a commitment from 2024 linebacker/defensive end prospect Adney Reid. Adney is the son of former BYU tight end Gabe Reid who is currently serving as the mission president of the Australia Sydney mission. The Reid's moved to Australia in July of 2021 to begin their missionary service. Adney moved with his family to Sydney that Summer after his freshman season of high school.

Prior to moving, Adney prepped at Spanish Fork High School. He showed enough on tape as a freshman to earn scholarship offers from both BYU and Utah.

Since moving to Australia, Adney has been playing both basketball and rugby for his high school.

Since moving to Australia, Reid's recruitment has slowed in terms of scholarship offers, but this is a great early pickup for BYU. Adney moves extremely well at 6'4, 205 pounds and he has the potential to be a very productive edge or outside linebacker at BYU.

Adney comes from a football family. His Dad played at BYU before moving on to the NFL. He is the cousin of Logan Fano and Spencer Fano. Logan a freshman at BYU who was a four-star prospect, and Spencer is 2023 four-star prospect and BYU priority target. Adney is also the cousin of Gabe Reid and Karene Reid who will suit up for the University of Utah this Fall.

Adney is BYU's third commitment of the 2024 class. He joins Dallin Johnson (DL) and Easton Baker (ATH) as 2024 BYU commits.

