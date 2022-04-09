Skip to main content

BYU Receives an Early Commitment from Legacy Recruit Adney Reid

Reid is currently living in Australia where his parents are serving as mission presidents

On Friday evening, BYU received a commitment from 2024 linebacker/defensive end prospect Adney Reid. Adney is the son of former BYU tight end Gabe Reid who is currently serving as the mission president of the Australia Sydney mission. The Reid's moved to Australia in July of 2021 to begin their missionary service. Adney moved with his family to Sydney that Summer after his freshman season of high school. 

Prior to moving, Adney prepped at Spanish Fork High School. He showed enough on tape as a freshman to earn scholarship offers from both BYU and Utah.

Since moving to Australia, Adney has been playing both basketball and rugby for his high school.

Since moving to Australia, Reid's recruitment has slowed in terms of scholarship offers, but this is a great early pickup for BYU. Adney moves extremely well at 6'4, 205 pounds and he has the potential to be a very productive edge or outside linebacker at BYU.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Adney comes from a football family. His Dad played at BYU before moving on to the NFL. He is the cousin of Logan Fano and Spencer Fano. Logan a freshman at BYU who was a four-star prospect, and Spencer is 2023 four-star prospect and BYU priority target. Adney is also the cousin of Gabe Reid and Karene Reid who will suit up for the University of Utah this Fall.

Adney is BYU's third commitment of the 2024 class. He joins Dallin Johnson (DL) and Easton Baker (ATH) as 2024 BYU commits.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_17322525_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball Guard Hunter Erickson Enters Transfer Portal

The former Timpview standout has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16405159_168390393_lowres (2)

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby Announces Plans to Step Away

When BYU joins the Big 12, a new commission of the conference could be leading the way

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
Lopini Katoa vs Utah State in royal classic away

Narrowing Down the Options on BYU's 2023 Schedule

BYU's 2023 schedule is coming into focus

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Utah State in royal classic away

Ranking the 18 Uniforms BYU Has Worn in the Independence Era

BYU has introduced 11 new uniform combinations in the last three seasons

By Casey LundquistApr 5, 2022
Malachi Riley Headshot

Four-Star WR Malachi Riley Talks BYU Visit and Recruitment

BYU was the first school to offer Riley a scholarship clear back in 2019

By Casey LundquistApr 1, 2022
Tausili Akana Headshot

Four-Star Prospect Tausili Akana Talks BYU Visit

Akana was in attendance for BYU's alumni game on Thursday night

By Casey LundquistApr 1, 2022
Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

BYU to Host Some Highly-Touted Recruits on the Last Day of Spring Camp

Multiple highly-touted prospects will be in attendance for BYU's final Spring practice

By Casey LundquistMar 30, 2022
jackson bowers headshot

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Talks BYU Visit

Bowers is weighing offers from over 20 schools

By Casey LundquistMar 30, 2022