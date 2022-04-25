BYU Target Dijon Stanley Updates His Recruitment

From now until May 31, coaching staffs are permitted to visit recruits on their high school campuses. This critical time in the recruiting calendar is known as the Spring evaluation period. Since the start of the evaluation period, BYU coaches have started traveling all across the country to visit recruits with BYU offers, and evaluate other recruits that are candidates to receive BYU offers.

Last week, BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford was in California where he extended three different scholarship offers to California prospects. One of those prospects was Dijon Stanley, a running back out of Granada Hills High School.

Stanley is a three-star athlete who holds offers from Michigan, Washington, Colorado, and Washington State among others. His missed most of his junior season due to injury, but you can check out a few of his junior highlights below.

Stanley has good size at 6'1 and he could play a few different positions at the next level, although he tells Cougs Daily that running back is his position of preference. "The conversation was great," Stanley said on his conversation with Coach Gilford. "We talked for around 40 minutes and he let me know everything about the school and about the program and about the area that the school is in."

Stanley is listed as an athlete by recruiting services. As far as positions are concerned, BYU will let Stanley decide which position he wants to play. "There was not a specific position that they had offered for," Stanley said. "Coach said I can make my own decision when it comes to that."

Stanley also excels in track and field as a sprinter for Granada Hills - he recently ran a 10.76 in the 100 meter sprint and he is one of the top runners in California in both the 200M and 400M. Between his breakaway speed and ability to make guys miss in the open field, Stanley has the ability to be a very productive back at the next level.

For the first time, BYU is hitting the recruiting trail during the evaluation period as a member of the Big 12 Conference. On how BYU's Big 12 membership impacts his perception of BYU, Stanley said, "Now that BYU is in the Big 12 it makes it a way bigger offer than if they were still independent, but BYU was never a lower-tier team, so it’s just bigger football I guess."

Dijon says he will likely won't make a decision until December after he's had a chance to take his official visits - he hopes to take his official visits during the season. He hasn't narrowed down a list of schools that he wants to visit, but he hopes to make a trip to Provo. "BYU is at the top of my list when it comes to going on a visit," Stanley said.

Assuming Stanley is slotted as a running back, he immediately becomes BYU's top target at that position. Prior to BYU offering Stanley, the Cougars had only offered on true running back in the 2023 class. Landing Stanley would go a long way in helping the BYU offense prepare for the Big 12.