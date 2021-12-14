The early signing period has overshadowed the traditional signing day ever since its inception in 2018. For BYU, it's no different. The Cougars expect to sign most (most likely all) of their committed players on Wednesday. Here are three things to watch for during the early signing period.

1. Keionte Scott Decision

The top JUCO cornerback in the country is down to five schools: BYU, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami. He will announce his college decision on Wednesday morning, the first morning of the early signing period.

BYU had the opportunity to make the last impression on Scott's recruitment when it hosted Keionte for an official visit over the weekend. Scott would immediately elevate the talent of BYU's cornerbacks and be the cherry on top of a solid class for BYU.

2. Keep an eye on Jaydn Ott

Jaydn Ott is a four-star running back out of California who received a BYU offer a few weeks ago. Ott planned to make a trip to Provo last weekend for an official visit but his plans fell through. Since BYU didn't get Ott on campus before the dead period, its chances of landing Ott's signature on Wednesday are next to zero. However, Ott will still have a letter of intent from BYU in hand should he decide to shock the world and sign it.

3. Watch for an announcement on returned missionaries

BYU could announce the returned missionaries that will be on the 2022 roster on Wednesday. Or they could wait until the traditional signing day in February to see where scholarships are shaking out. 2019 signees like Michael Daley and Brooks Maile are expected to be added to the 2022 roster. Most importantly, keep an eye on the 2020 signees. BYU needs to sort through more than a dozen returning missionaries from the 2020 class.