BYU to Host Coveted DB Keionte Scott for Official Visit

The early signing period is only nine days away. One of BYU's top remaining targets (arguably the top remaining target) is Snow College defensive back Keionte Scott. On Monday, Scott announced that he will take his last official visit to BYU this weekend.

Over the last few months, the Cougars have been up against some of the biggest names in college football to land Scott's services. In November, Scott named a top five which included BYU, Oregon, Tennessee, Miami, and Auburn. Before that, he was weighing offers from the likes of LSU, Utah, Florida State, Nebraska, Cal, and Washington among others.

Locking down the last official visit gives BYU a great opportunity to make the final impression as Scott nears a college decision. Historically speaking, BYU has had a lot of success when they are able to get recruits on campus for official visits. That bodes well for BYU's chances despite the uphill battle it is facing against Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, and Miami.

BYU was the first FBS school to offer Keionte Scott a scholarship in May. After that, the Snow College DB racked up over 25 offers, including offers.

Scott has a few different connections to BYU. A pair of his coaches at Snow College, Jan Jorgenson and Tanner Jacobson, played at BYU. He also grew up with BYU running back Miles Davis. In an earlier interview with Cougs Daily, Scott described Davis as a "friend I call my brother that I've known since I was little." In fact, Miles and Keionte have known each other since they were five years old. The childhood friends grew apart before they eventually reconnected in high school.

When the recruiting dead period ended in June, Keionte made the trip to BYU for an unofficial visit. He also made trips to UNLV and Arizona last Summer.

During his visit, Scott spent a lot of time with BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford was the member of BYU's staff that offered Scott a scholarship in May, and he has been Keionte's main recruiter throughout his recruitment. Keionte observed Coach Gilford one day as he coached at the BYU Summer high school camps. Coach Gilford's passion and energy caught Scott's attention. "They weren't out there just to collect money, they were out there to coach...Coach G was out there sweating," he said.

After the camp, Scott sat down with Coach Gilford to break down his film, and to discuss the different ways he could be used in BYU's defensive scheme. Keionte noted that BYU likes his ability to play man-to-man coverage.

Scott will sign with his school of choice during the early signing period.