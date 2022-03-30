BYU to Host Some Highly-Touted Recruits on the Last Day of Spring Camp

Over the last month, BYU has hosted hundreds of players on campus to watch Spring practices. Among them were four-star recruits Smith Snowden, Spencer Fano, Hunter Clegg, Walker Lyons, Jackson Bowers, Jaden Rashada, and Isaac Wilson to name a few. On the last day of Spring camp, BYU will have a few more highly-touted recruits on campus to watch practice, meet with coaches, and even take in the alumni game. Here are a few players that Cougs Daily has confirmed will be on campus on Thursday.

Tausili Akana - LB/Edge

Consensus four-star recruit Tausili Akana will be in attendance on Thursday. He has plans to meet with coaches, watch practice, and attend the alumni game. Akana is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country. He holds 44(!) offers from the biggest names in the sport including, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State among others. Akana preps at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah.

Malachi Riley - WR

BYU was the first school to offer Malachi Riley a scholarship back in June of 2019. Since then, the California native has seen recruitment take off. He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and he holds offers from USC, Washington, Texas A&M, UCLA, Oregon, and Ole Miss among others. BYU's longstanding relationship with Riley has paid off in the form of an unofficial visit.

OL Prospect

BYU will host another prospect with a handful of offers on Thursday. This player is an offensive line prospect that has received a BYU offer. Since he hasn't given express permission to appear in this article, we won't share his name for now.

BYU has made a lot of progress in the 2023 class this month, and they hope to continue that trend on Thursday.

