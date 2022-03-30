Skip to main content

BYU to Host Some Highly-Touted Recruits on the Last Day of Spring Camp

Multiple highly-touted prospects will be in attendance for BYU's final Spring practice

Over the last month, BYU has hosted hundreds of players on campus to watch Spring practices. Among them were four-star recruits Smith Snowden, Spencer Fano, Hunter Clegg, Walker Lyons, Jackson Bowers, Jaden Rashada, and Isaac Wilson to name a few. On the last day of Spring camp, BYU will have a few more highly-touted recruits on campus to watch practice, meet with coaches, and even take in the alumni game. Here are a few players that Cougs Daily has confirmed will be on campus on Thursday.

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Tausili Akana - LB/Edge

Consensus four-star recruit Tausili Akana will be in attendance on Thursday. He has plans to meet with coaches, watch practice, and attend the alumni game. Akana is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country. He holds 44(!) offers from the biggest names in the sport including, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, and Ohio State among others. Akana preps at Skyridge High School in Lehi, Utah.

Malachi Riley - WR

BYU was the first school to offer Malachi Riley a scholarship back in June of 2019. Since then, the California native has seen recruitment take off. He is a four-star recruit according to ESPN and he holds offers from USC, Washington, Texas A&M, UCLA, Oregon, and Ole Miss among others. BYU's longstanding relationship with Riley has paid off in the form of an unofficial visit.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

OL Prospect

BYU will host another prospect with a handful of offers on Thursday. This player is an offensive line prospect that has received a BYU offer. Since he hasn't given express permission to appear in this article, we won't share his name for now.

BYU has made a lot of progress in the 2023 class this month, and they hope to continue that trend on Thursday. 

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

jackson bowers headshot

Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Talks BYU Visit

Bowers is weighing offers from over 20 schools

By Casey Lundquist9 hours ago
Conover, Jacob _W3_1937

BYU Football News & Notes: 3.29.2022

Some notes on the happenings in the world of BYU football

By Casey LundquistMar 29, 2022
West Virginia Big 12 logo

Quantifying the Impact of the Big 12 Invite on BYU's Recruiting Efforts

BYU has experienced a recruiting boost since accepting the Big 12 invitation

By Casey LundquistMar 29, 2022
Tyler Allgeier vs Virginia

Where BYU RB Tyler Allgeier Ranks on Various NFL Draft Big Boards

Allgeier is on track to be the first BYU running back drafted since Jamaal Williams

By Casey LundquistMar 27, 2022
D9C63B6B-A7F8-4DFC-A0C0-CAC582DB3984

Alabama Defensive Lineman Emmanuel Waller Commits to BYU

Emmanuel Waller is a four-star DL according to Rivals

By Casey LundquistMar 25, 2022
BYU Football helmet

Breaking Down the Numerical Potential of BYU's 2023 Class

BYU's 2023 class has a lot of potential on paper

By Casey LundquistMar 24, 2022
IMG_2431

California OL Prospect Luke Baklenko Discusses BYU Visit

Baklenko is hearing from approximately 20 different schools

By Casey LundquistMar 19, 2022
Kelze Howard Headshot

Four-Star DL Kelze Howard Talks BYU Visit

Kelze Howard received a BYU offer during his unofficial visit

By Casey LundquistMar 19, 2022