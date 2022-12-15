BYU Hosts Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah for a Visit

Over the last several weeks, BYU has been busy recruiting multiple players from the transfer portal. They've also hosted multiple transfers for visits. One of the latest players to visit Provo and BYU's campus was Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, has received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU since entering the transfer portal.

Bagnah played at Boise State for four seasons and appeared in 20 games before entering the transfer portal. Bagnah tallied six sacks in 2021 which was the second best on his team. Scott Mattlock led Boise State in sacks that season with seven.

This season, Bagnah was coached by now BYU assistant coach Kelly Poppinga. Following the 2022 season, Poppinga left Boise State to take a job at BYU.

Should he choose BYU, Bagnah would have the opportunity to fill a need that the BYU defense has needed to fill for years: pass rushing. No BYU defender has tallied five or more sacks in a single season since Corbin Kaufusi in 2018. Bagnah's ability to pressure the quarterback would make him a candidate to play right away in Provo.

In 20 career games played, Bagnah has racked up 20 sacks, 59 tackles, and a forced fumble that came against BYU in 2021.

Stay tuned for more recruiting and transfer portal updates in the coming weeks.

Follow us for future coverage:

Facebook - @CougsDaily

Twitter - @Cougs_Daily and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @cougs_daily