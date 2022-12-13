BYU Hosts Virginia Tech DB Armani Chatman for a Visit

Hours after entering the transfer portal, Virginia Tech transfer Armani Chatman received a variety of offers. Among them were Virginia, North Carolina, Kansas, Marshall, and East Carolina. A few days later, BYU offered the veteran defensive back.

It didn't take long for BYU's new defensive staff to get Chatman to Provo for an official visit. Just three days after posting about his BYU offer, Chatman posted about his BYU visit.

"This might be the one," Chatman said about his experience at BYU.

Chatman is one of the most experienced players in the transfer portal. He appeared in 41 games during his career at Virginia Tech where he racked up 89 tackles, 20 pass break-ups, and 2 interceptions.

According to Pro Football Focus, Chatman has played 1,946 defensive snaps at the FBS level and in 2022, Chatman was one of the highest-graded players on Virginia Tech's defense.

Coming out of high school, Chatman was a high three-star recruit. He signed with Virginia Tech over competing offers from the likes of Auburn, West Virginia, NC State, and Maryland among others.

Needless to say, Chatman's experience in the ACC would go a long ways in helping BYU's secondary transition to the Big 12. The Cougars are set to lose veterans Kaleb Hayes and D'Angelo Mandell to graduation after this season. Chatman has one year of eligibility remaining.

Chatman is one of a handful of defensive backs that BYU is recruiting from the transfer portal. The Cougars are also pursuing Missouri transfer Davion Sistrunk. Sistrunk told Cougs Daily that he and the coaching staff are "working on a visit soon."

Stay tuned for more recruiting and transfer portal updates in the coming days.

