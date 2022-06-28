Skip to main content

BYU Makes the Top Six for Florida WR Daidren Zipperer

Zipperer was recently on BYU's campus for an unofficial visit

On Tuesday, three-star wide receiver and Florida native Daidren Zipperer trimmed his list of schools from 22 offers to 6 finalists. BYU, who was the first school to offer Zipperer in November, made the cut alongside Pitt, South Carolina, UCF, Arkansas State, and South Florida. BYU's coaching staff has made Zipperer a priority ever since they offered last year, and he remains one of BYU's top targets in the 2023 class.

In a first-person story published by The Ledger, Zipperer outlined why BYU made his top six: 

"I took a second unofficial visit to BYU this past weekend, and it's just different. I'm from Florida, and everywhere in the city is just straight mountains — everywhere you go. Not only for football, but the networking opportunities at BYU, I feel like I can thrive here on and off the field. Coach Kalani (Sitake) and Coach Fesi (Sitake) are brothers, and they are very cool and genuine. As for the facilities, the locker rooms are amazing. Everything looks good." Daidren Zipperer

IMG_2877

Last week, BYU hosted three-star wide receiver Daidren Zipperer and a few of his teammates for an unofficial visit. This visit was Zipperer's second time on BYU's campus - his first visit was last November when he attended BYU's home victory over Idaho State. Following the visit in November, he received his first offer from BYU. If the Cougars going to land Zipperer's eventual signature, they'll need to get him on campus for an official visit.

The month of June was a busy one for Daidren. Beyond his recent trip to Provo, he also took official visits to UCF and Pitt, and he has also made trips to North Carolina and South Carolina. He has three official visits remaining, and he plans on taking one to South Carolina this September. He has also talked about taking an official visit to BYU, but he hasn't locked in a date. In the first-person article, Zipperer said he will take the rest of his visits during the season and make a decision in September.

Zipperer is a well-rounded wide receiver who is dangerous after the catch, and he made notable strides during the Spring. You can check out a few of his highlights from Lakeland's Spring scrimmage below.

