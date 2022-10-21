Skip to main content

BYU Offers 2023 DL David Tangilanu

Tangilanu is a defensive lineman out of Menlo Park, California

The 2023 early signing period is fast approaching. BYU and its coaching staff are still on the lookout for difference makers in the 2023 class. The 2023 class is especially important as BYU prepares for the Big 12. The latest prospect BYU has identified is California native David Tangilanu. We caught up with Tangilanu to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Tangilanu tells Cougs Daily that he has been in touch with the coaching staff since last Summer. In June, he attended BYU's Summer camp where he was named one of the MVPs of the defensive line group. He was also on campus earlier this year for an unofficial visit.



Tangilanu plays both offense line and defensive line, but he was offered as a defensive lineman by BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. "It was good," Tangilanu said of his conversation with Coach Sitake. "My parents were there when I got offered, it was a special moment that I’ll never forget. They were so happy. Kalani was very happy to offer me."

Tangilanu holds competing offers from Air Force, Army, and nearby San Jose State. BYU is in an advantageous position since it has already hosted Tangilanu for a few visits. Additionally, Tangilanu is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which gives him a connection to BYU. However, they will need to put forth their best recruiting effort to bring Tangilanu into the fold.

Tangilanu is a long defensive line prospect that has room to add good weight. He already has great size at 6'5, 255 pounds, and his frame will allow him to maintain athleticism when he puts on weight in a collegiate lifting program. Coack Sitake has identified Tanginlanu as the type of prospect BYU needs to succeed in the Big 12.




