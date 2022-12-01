Skip to main content

BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin

BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players

Every year, the college football coaching carousel creates recruiting opportunities late in the recruiting cycle. Last year, Bronco Mendenhall's departure at Virginia paved the way for former Virginia commits Dominique McKenzie, Marcus McKenzie, and Joe Brown to end up at BYU. This year will be no different, as coaches leave their current schools, BYU might have the opportunity to flip a few players to Provo. One school to monitor is Stanford. After losing to BYU last weekend, Stanford head coach Dave Shaw resigned.

Kalani Sitake vs Baylor

Stanford has been a thorn in BYU's side on the recruiting trail for years, and the class of 2023 has been no exception. Some of BYU's top targets, namely Walker Lyons, Hunter Clegg, and Simione Pale, committed to the Cardinal. All three of those players took official visits to BYU earlier this year. Now that Shaw is out at Stanford, keep an eye on those three names. Lyons already backed off his Stanford commitment after Shaw's resignation.

On Thursday morning, BYU entered the race for another one of Stanford's commits: LJ Martin. Martin is a four-star running back out of El Paso, Texas that committed to the Cardinal over the Summer. Martin also received offers from various Big 12 schools like Baylor, Kansas State, and Texas Tech during the recruiting process.

Listed at 6'2, 205 pounds, Martin is a a big back that is difficult to tackle. Not just because of his size, but his elusiveness as well. Martin was named to the TSWA Class 5A First-Team All State. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Whether it is LJ Martin, another high school running back, or a transfer portal running back, expect BYU to bring in another running back in this class. Running back is a position of need in this class, and BYU only has one committed in Leo Pulalasi. The Cougars will have to work to keep Pulalasi committed - he is being courted by his regional Power Five schools Oregon State and Washington State.

