BYU QB Target Israel Carter Talks Final Four, Decision Date

Carter included BYU in his list of final four schools last week

Back in 2019, BYU was the first school to offer quarterback Israel Carter when he was in eighth grade. BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake saw Carter at a 7-on-7 tournament and promptly offered Carter a scholarship through his coach.

Its been three years since BYU originally offered Carter a scholarship, and the Cougars have maintained consistent contact with Carter over the years. "Well, they always reached out to me and showed me love,” Carter said in his relationship with BYU since 2019. “They always send me stuff to Centennial and make me feel like I'm wanted and stuff like that...they like always kept in contact, always made sure I was alright and stuff like that and obviously they're a great football program."

Last week, Carter unveiled a final four which included BYU, Arizona State, Oregon, and Colorado. "I love what they [BYU] do and I just wanted to put them in my top four because I felt like that they deserve that."

Carter hears most from BYU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick. On how Roderick views his fit in BYU's offense, Carter said, "They tell me how they can utilize me in different ways and that I would be a different quarterback from everybody else...they would definitely utilize me to my best potential and stuff like that."

Carter tells Cougs Daily that he hasn't had the opportunity to see BYU's campus, but he hopes to make a trip to Provo during the Summer.

Before he takes some visits this Summer, Carter is set to announce his verbal commitment to either Arizona State, Oregon, Colorado, or BYU on Friday, April 22nd. On what he is looking for in his school of choice, Carter said, "Our top priorities is the coaching staff, having the opportunity to play, the environment outside of the school." In terms of environment, Carter is looking for a school where he can build a brotherhood with his teammates and have a natural opportunity to become a leader in the locker room. "That's one of the things you have to lead and you have to make sure the team is tight and so I want to be able to do that, have fun with my team, and have a good relationship with my culture," Israel added.

