BYU Signs Boise State Transfer Isaiah Bagnah

Bagnah tallied six sacks in his last full season at Boise State

Historically speaking, signing has been centered around high school and JUCO recruits. With the addition of the transfer portal, however, transfers also factor into signing day. On Wednesday, BYU signed Boise State transfer Isaiah Bagnah. Bagnah, an edge/outside linebacker who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, received offers from NAU, Jacksonville State, Montana, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, and BYU after entering the transfer portal.

Twitter @TheIsaiahB

Bagnah played at Boise State for four seasons and appeared in 20 games before entering the transfer portal. Bagnah tallied six sacks in 2021 which was the second most on his team. Scott Mattlock led Boise State's sack leader that season was Scott Mattlock with seven.

In 2022, Bagnah was coached by now BYU assistant coach Kelly Poppinga. Following the 2022 season, Poppinga left Boise State to take a job at BYU.

Bagnah fills an immediate need that the BYU defense has needed to fill for years: pass rushing. Statistically speaking, Bagnah becomes the most proven pass rusher on the roster. No BYU defender has tallied five or more sacks in a single season since Corbin Kaufusi in 2018. Bagnah's ability to pressure the quarterback makes him a candidate to play right away in Provo.

In 20 career games played, Bagnah has racked up 20 sacks, 59 tackles, and a forced fumble that came against BYU in 2021. Bagnah is an important addition for a BYU defense that is looking to add more talent before next season.

