BYU Target Ethan Thomason Talks Unofficial Visit, Updates Recruitment

Thomason is a Colorado native who holds over 15 offers

Earlier this week, BYU hosted offensive line prospect Ethan Thomason for an unofficial visit. Thomason, who is a native of Colorado, holds over 15 FBS from the likes of Tennessee, Michigan State, Utah, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Colorado among others. We caught up with Thomason to get an update on his recruitment and to discuss his recent visit to Provo.

IMG_2410

Thomason was recently upgraded to four-star status by On3 Sports, and other outlets could upgrade Thomason to four-star status by signing day. On which schools he is hearing from the most, Thomason listed Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Utah, BYU, Iowa State, Virginia, and Oklahoma State.

Thomason grew up cheering for hometown Colorado State and he also cheered BYU since he is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. "But I would not say that I really had a dream school," Thomason said.

Thomason attends Rocky Mountain High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. Coincidentally, that is the alma mater of of now BYU offensive line coach Darrell Funk. On his relationship with Coach Funk, Ethan said, "I think it's a personal relationship. It's not like he's just recruiting me and just sending out a bunch of stuff...it's a little different than others. Some other places send out a lot of messages to a lot of kids, and I think Coach Funk is just a real guy and an old school guy."

Studio C and Spring Practice

Thomason has been to BYU's campus for a few unofficial visits. On this particular visit, a few different moments stood out. At the request of the younger Thomason siblings, BYU Executive Coordinator of On-campus Recruiting Jack Damuni took the Thomason family to visit Studio C. "They loved it," Thomason said. "That was really accommodating."

IMG_2411

During practice later that day, Thomason was invited on the field with Coach Funk. "I basically walked the field with Coach Funk," Ethan said. "He explained every play and blocking scheme to me for like an hour of practice during the team period."

When asked if he had a favorite moment from a previous visit, Thomason recalled being invited into the locker room after BYU beat Virginia last season. "I was able to go in the locker room and hear Coach Sitake's speech. [Coach Sitake] brought the whole offensive line to the front and thanked them and had them lead the fight song. That was cool."

BYU to the Big 12

Once Thomason is enrolled at his school of choice, BYU will be full-fledged member of the Big 12 Conference. On the Cougars' Big 12 affiliation and how it impacts his perception of BYU, Thomason said, "I think it definitely moves them up. Playing that level of competition every year rather than, you know, I know in the past couple years we've played some great teams. They have a really good schedule, but I think it's just the consistency and respect that it will give them is important as well as the film for me playing against a high level of defenders will be big for NFL scouts in the future."

IMG_2412

When asked what his priorities will be throughout his recruitment, Thomason said, "The development, which includes the strength program and the position coach as well, the team culture, and seeing if I would fit in there. Those are probably the two or three most important things."

Decision Timeline

Some recruits take their official visits in June. Others wait until the football season or before signing day to take their official visits. Thomason told Cougs Daily that he will take his officials "during the season or after."

Thomason hasn't locked down a decision timeline, but he will sign with his school of choice during the early signing period. He will announce a list of finalists before the football season starts. "Before my season or maybe during the summer I'll make a top 7 or 10, then I'll plan on signing in the December period."

