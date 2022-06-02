Skip to main content

BYU to Host Four Highly-Touted Recruits for Official Visits this Weekend

Multiple four-star recruits will be officially visiting BYU's campus this weekend

BYU is set to host four highly-touted prospects for official visits this weekend. Here are the four players that have announced their plans to visit BYU this weekend.

Walker Lyons - TE

Walker Lyons headshot 2

When BYU offered 2023 tight end Walker Lyons a scholarship back in December of 2020, it was only his second scholarship offer. Since then, he has received nearly 30 offers including offers from the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and USC among others. He has also been ranked a top-five tight end in the class by recruiting services.

In February, Lyons released his top six schools and BYU made the cut alongside Ohio State, Stanford, Utah, BYU, Alabama, and USC.

Lyons has been on campus multiple times already and he was in attendance for BYU's win over Utah last season, but landing an official visit was an important milestone in the recruiting process. Lyons has also locked in official visits with Utah and USC. Stanford is another school that is expected to get an official visit.

Hunter Clegg - DE

Hunter Clegg BYU unofficial visit

Hunter Clegg burst onto the recruiting scene in September when he received an offer from Oregon State. Shortly after, he received offers from USC, BYU, Utah, Stanford, Colorado, and Baylor. Eventually Clegg was rated a four-star recruit by the main recruiting services.

Clegg has been on BYU's various times and the Cougars have made him a priority. Clegg trimmed his list of schools to seven finalists: BYU, Utah, Baylor, Auburn, Stanford, LSU, and USC.

Jackson Bowers - TE

jackson bowers headshot

Jackson Bowers is another top tight end nationwide, and another tight end that included BYU among his seven finalists: BYU, Arizona, Ole Miss, Alabama, Washington, Oregon, and Auburn. Bowers has been on campus for multiple visits - he was in attendance for BYU's win over Arizona State last season.

Bowers has also announced plans to take official visits to Arizona and Washington.

Ethan Thomason - OL

Ethan Thomason

Ethan Thomason included BYU in his top eight a few weeks ago. Thomason was recently upgraded to four-star status by On3 Sports. He has been on BYU's campus for multiple unofficial visits.

New Faces

This is the first batch of official visits that will be organized by the newly organized recruiting staff. Former Director of Recruiting Jasen Ah You was promoted to be the Assistant Athletic Director for Football Academics.

All four of these players have the talent to be difference makers should they choose BYU. This is one of the most important recruiting weekends for the BYU football program in recent memory.

What is an official visit?

Each prospect is allowed five official visits during their recruitment. What is the difference between an official visit and an unofficial visit? Official visits are paid for by the school hosting the recruit, and a recruit is only allowed to take five official visits. In addition, official visits can only take place during specific months of the year.

Unofficial visits are funded by the recruits and their families. Additionally, recruits can take as many unofficial visits as they want. 

