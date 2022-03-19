California OL Prospect Luke Baklenko Discusses BYU Visit

BYU is three weeks into its 2022 spring camp. Meanwhile, the Cougars' recruiting staff has hosted hundreds of high school players on campus to watch spring practices. Earlier this week, BYU hosted California offensive line prospect Luke Baklenko for an unofficial visit.

Baklenko holds offers from BYU, Arizona, Boston College, Colorado, UCLA, and Washington State among others. He tells Cougs Daily that he is in regular communication with approximately 20 schools. "I'd say that UCLA has been most aggressive this far," Baklenko said when asked which schools were contacting him the most.

It's easy to see why Baklenko's stock has risen over the last several months. He has great size at 6'5, 290 pounds, he has good feet and he moves very well for his size, and he is physical at the point of attack.

"My family and I were excited to hear from BYU and loved being offered," Baklenko said. "We have some friends that are close to the program and we have been hearing really great things." Baklenko had the opportunity to watch BYU play last season, and he was impressed by BYU's offensive line. "We did get to watch the win over Utah last season on TV and loved how that offensive line group handled their business."

Baklenko, who had never visited BYU's campus before, said the time he spent in Provo gave him a first-hand look at the culture head coach Kalani Sitake has established at BYU. "Getting on campus was really important as I’d not seen Provo before. It was a spectacular setting and the time with the staff was very solid. Coach Kalani spent a ton of time with my parents and I and let us into what the program is about. There is clearly a great culture there and everyone was really kind."

BYU will join the Big 12 conference beginning in 2023. For Baklenko, that is an important part of the equation as he evaluates BYU as a program. "BYU getting into the Big12 is a huge plus for the program and definitely helps in my interest," Baklenko said.

Baklenko isn't done reeling in offers and BYU will be competing against various PAC-12 schools to land his signature. On what will be his priorities throughout his recruitment, Blakenko said, "In the end, my family and I are looking for a great culture, high academics and the opportunity to work and be developed into the best player I can be."

Over the past few years, BYU has developed a reputation for dominant, reliable play along the offensive line. Adding players like Blakenko to the pipeline would go a long way in building on that standard as the Cougars prepare for life in the Big 12.

Follow Cougs Daily on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI