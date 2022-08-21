California WR Josiah "Jojo" Phillips Commits to BYU

On Sunday, California native and priority wide receiver target Josiah "Jojo" Phillips committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Phillips, who is listed at 6'5, held competing Power Five offers from the likes of Pitt, Oregon, LSU, Michigan State, Colorado, Oregon State, and Boston College when he committed to the Cougars.

Phillips made his college decision "earlier than anticipated" after taking an unofficial visit to BYU earlier this month.

Phillips is one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2023 class and his commitment to the Cougars is further evidence that BYU is seeing a recruiting bump since accepting an invitation to join the Big 12. If Phillips performs well as a senior, he could be elevated to four-star status by signing day. As of this writing, he is a high three-star recruit.

As a young freshman out of Sierra Canyon High School, Phillips received offers from LSU and Oregon. The pandemic spoiled his sophomore season and Phillips focused on basketball during his junior season. At that point, his football recruitment slowed. This Spring, Phillips returned to football and participated in the 7-on-7 circuit. After an impressive showing, Phillips racked up nearly a dozen offers including one from BYU in March. Michigan State, Boston College, Oregon State, Colorado, and Cal were among the competing Power Five schools that offered Phillips this Spring and Summer.

BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake made Phillips a priority throughout the process and his recruiting efforts paid off. Phillips is long and athletic and he has the potential to be one of the best athletes in the WR room when he steps on campus. If he can develop his body and expand his knowledge of the game, he could contribute early in his career for BYU. Phillips will be a true freshman on the roster in 2023 for BYU's first year in the Big 12. In 2023, the Cougars will be looking to replace players like Gunner Romney and potentially Puka Nacua.

Phillips is the 13th player to commit to BYU in the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Jackson Bowers, Pokaiaua Haunga, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Saimone Davis, Miles Hall, Matthew Fredrick, Landen Chambers, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Owen Borg, and Andrew Heinig.

