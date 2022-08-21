Skip to main content

California WR Josiah "Jojo" Phillips Commits to BYU

Phillips is a dual-sport athlete out of California with various P5 offers who committed to BYU

On Sunday, California native and priority wide receiver target Josiah "Jojo" Phillips committed to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program. Phillips, who is listed at 6'5, held competing Power Five offers from the likes of Pitt, Oregon, LSU, Michigan State, Colorado, Oregon State, and Boston College when he committed to the Cougars.

IMG_3114 (1)

Phillips made his college decision "earlier than anticipated" after taking an unofficial visit to BYU earlier this month.

Phillips is one of the biggest recruiting wins of the 2023 class and his commitment to the Cougars is further evidence that BYU is seeing a recruiting bump since accepting an invitation to join the Big 12. If Phillips performs well as a senior, he could be elevated to four-star status by signing day. As of this writing, he is a high three-star recruit.

As a young freshman out of Sierra Canyon High School, Phillips received offers from LSU and Oregon. The pandemic spoiled his sophomore season and Phillips focused on basketball during his junior season. At that point, his football recruitment slowed. This Spring, Phillips returned to football and participated in the 7-on-7 circuit. After an impressive showing, Phillips racked up nearly a dozen offers including one from BYU in March. Michigan State, Boston College, Oregon State, Colorado, and Cal were among the competing Power Five schools that offered Phillips this Spring and Summer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BYU wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake made Phillips a priority throughout the process and his recruiting efforts paid off. Phillips is long and athletic and he has the potential to be one of the best athletes in the WR room when he steps on campus. If he can develop his body and expand his knowledge of the game, he could contribute early in his career for BYU. Phillips will be a true freshman on the roster in 2023 for BYU's first year in the Big 12. In 2023, the Cougars will be looking to replace players like Gunner Romney and potentially Puka Nacua.

Phillips is the 13th player to commit to BYU in the 2023 recruiting class. He joins Jackson Bowers, Pokaiaua Haunga, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Saimone Davis, Miles Hall, Matthew Fredrick, Landen Chambers, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Owen Borg, and Andrew Heinig.

Follow Cougs Daily for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

In This Article (1)

BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

More Cougs Daily

22FTB PRAC 8-8 011
Football

Where BYU and its 2022 Opponents Rank in the Final SP+ Preseason Rankings

Three of BYU's 2022 opponents are ranked in the preseason SP+ top 25

By Casey Lundquist
Miles Davis
Football

Watch: Highlights from BYU's Scrimmage on Saturday

BYU wrapped up its second scrimmage of Fall camp on Saturday

By Casey Lundquist
Big 12 Logo
Football

How the Big Ten TV Deal Impacts Big 12 Expansion

According to Brett McMurphy, the Big Ten is "not done expanding"

By Casey Lundquist
Brayden Cosper
Football

Watch: Highlights from BYU's Practice on Tuesday

BYU enters its third week of Fall camp

By Casey Lundquist
D'Angelo Mandell vs Baylor
Football

National Analysts Name BYU-Baylor One of the Best Nonconference Games in 2022

BYU-Baylor is expected to be one of the best nonconference games of the 2022 college football season

By Casey Lundquist
D'Angelo Mandell vs Baylor
Football

BYU Ranked in Preseason AP Poll, Four Opponents Ranked

BYU will start the 2022 season as a ranked team

By Casey Lundquist
USATSI_16831287_168390393_lowres
Football

BYU Football Will Face Various New Transfers in Opener at USF

USF relied on the transfer portal to revamp its roster

By Casey Lundquist
22FTB PRAC 8-8 011
Football

JUCO Transfer Mory Bamba Arrives at BYU

Bamba committed to BYU earlier this Summer

By Casey Lundquist