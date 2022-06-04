Florida WR Daidren Zipperer Schedules BYU Visit

Daidren Zipperer attended BYU's home victory over Idaho State with a few of his teammates last November. Following the visit, he received his first offer from BYU. Since then, Daidren has received over a dozen offers from the likes of South Carolina, Kentucky, UCF, and USF among others.

Zipperer has a busy month of recruiting visits ahead. He has already been to UCF and South Carolina, and he tells Cougs Daily that he has a BYU unofficial visit scheduled for the end of June. "I'll be bringing people with me, [a] couple of teammates," Zipperer said. Last November, Zipperer was accompanied by Dontay Joyner, Dmarius Rucker, and Cormani McClain - the top 2023 cornerback in the country. Zipperer did not comment on which teammates would be with him for this visit.

Zipperer is a well-rounded wide receiver who is dangerous after the catch, and he made notable strides during the Spring. In his own words, "If you want to win put Zipp in." You can check out a few of his highlights from Lakeland's Spring scrimmage below.

Zipperer's visit is one of many important recruiting visits for the Cougars this month. Most visits will be unofficial, but there will also be some important official visits mixed in as well. This weekend, BYU is hosting four four-star recruits for official visits in Jackson Bowers, Hunter Clegg, Ethan Thomason, and Walker Lyons.

