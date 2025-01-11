Four-Star Athlete McKay Madsen Commits to BYU Over Oregon, UCLA
On Saturday, four-star athlete McKay Madsen committed to BYU at the Navy All-American Bowl. Madsen picked the Cougars over fellow finalists Oregon and UCLA. He also picked up competing offers from the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, and Washington during his recruitment.
Madsen is a true athlete and he will be one of the top players in BYU's 2025 class. When he was offered by BYU, he was offered by both linebackers coach Justin Ena and running backs coach Harvey Unga. He also excels in track and field where he throws the discus and the shotput.
Madsen's commitment marks the second consecutive year that BYU has won a hat ceremony at the All-American Bowl. Last year, four-star safety Faletau Satuala committed to BYU.
Originally, Madsen was told that he could decide which position he wants to play. That hadn't changed even after his official visit over the Summer. "They are still recruiting me as both RB and LB and leaving the choice up to me," Madsen told BYU On SI after his official visit. "Both position coaches Justin Ena and Harvey Unga are awesome and I have great relationships with both."
Madsen played linebacker at the All-American Bowl.
As a junior, Madsen was named to the First Team All-State. He finished with over 1,000 rushing yards, averagin 8.3 yards per carry, and 18 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 75 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. His upside is obvious. He moves extremely well at 6'2 and 220 pounds, he is physical, and he is built like a Mack truck.
As a senior, Madsen ran for 1,238 yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 8.84 yards per carry.
Madsen is the highest-rated recruit in BYU's 2025 recruiting class. He will join the program after serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.