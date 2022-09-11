Four-Star Defender Siale Esera Commits to BYU

BYU's recruiting success continues to improve as a member of the Big 12. Siale Esera, a four-star defender from Timpview High School, announced his commitment to Kalani Sitake and the BYU football program on Saturday night. Esera has been one of BYU's top targets of the 2023 class for years. BYU was the first school to offer Siale a scholarship clear back in June of 2019. BYU's longstanding relationship with Siale and his family paid off on Saturday in the form of a verbal commitment.

Siale decided to announce his commitment on Saturday night since it is his Dad's birthday - his Dad is the Director of Executive Services at BYU.

Esera holds competing offers from schools all over the country. He committed to the Cougars over the likes of Michigan, Oregon, USC, Stanford, Nebraska, Utah, Michigan State, and many other Power Five programs.

Esera has played both linebacker and defensive line for Timpview High School. He could end up as either a linebacker or a defensive lineman at the next level, but his frame suggests he might be headed to the defensive line. Esera is already listed at a lean 6'5, 250 pounds and he has more room to put on good weight.

Esera's commitment is one of the most important of the 2023 class. He has a potential to be a prominent member of BYU's defense as it moves to the Big 12.

Esera is the 14th commitment of the 2023 class and the second four-star commitment of the 2023 class. He joins fellow commits Jackson Bowers, Josiah Phillips, Pokaiaua Haunga, Leo Pulalasi, Ryder Burton, Saimone Davis, Miles Hall, Matthew Fredrick, Landen Chambers, Stanley Raass, Pierson Watson, Owen Borg, and Andrew Heinig.