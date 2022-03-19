Four-Star DL Kelze Howard Talks BYU Visit

BYU is three weeks into its 2022 spring camp. Meanwhile, the Cougars' recruiting staff has hosted hundreds of high school players on campus to watch spring practices. On Thursday, BYU hosted Nevada native and four-star (247Sports) defensive lineman Kelze Howard. During the visit, Howard received a scholarship offer from BYU.

Howard's recruitment has really accelerated over the last few months, and he is quickly becoming one of the most highly-coveted recruits out West. Since the start of the year, he has received offers from the likes of Michigan, Utah, USC, Oregon, and Miami among others. BYU is the latest power five school to offer the 6'5, 250 pound prospect. He tells Cougs Daily that he is hearing from USC, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Michigan, and now BYU the most.

"I got pretty excited," Howard said about receiving a BYU offer. "Just because my grandmother is a pastor. So going to a school where they implement God in their their team would be really nice."

Before visiting BYU's campus, Howard said he "didn't know too much" about BYU and its football program. "I knew that it was a high-profile school, I knew that under that do like an honor program. They are really serious about their learning experiences and degrees other than football."

Howard was part of a group of recruits that had traveled from Arizona, Nevada, and California to see BYU's campus. The group was led by former NFL defensive back Paul Magloire, known as Coach PJ. Coach PJ is the founder of PM Sports Training - a training gym in Arizona whose goal is to offer elite speed and agility training at an affordable price. Coach PJ has taken groups of recruits to various campuses out west.

What Makes BYU Unique

"What was really unique about it was the coaching staff," Coach PJ said on what made the BYU visit unique. "The coaching staff is top tier. They have a great way of relating to the kids and to the parents, but you definitely can feel how great like the university is and how great the football program is, the people in it and and the kids that are on the team as well."

"The biggest differences was how much time [the coaching staff] took to player engage with the prospects that we brought in. You know, the difference was the message that they were preaching and the style of coaching...they have a lot of players' coaches over there."

Kelze confirmed that the atmosphere in Provo was unique. "What made it unique is the atmosphere there is really different," Kelze said. "I went to the spring practice and it wasn't like all hype...it was really calm, settled." Kelze went on to use words like "uplifting" to describe the atmosphere at practice.

BYU to the Big 12

Once Howard is enrolled at his school of choice, BYU will be a full-fledged member of the Big 12 Conference. On the Cougars' Big 12 affiliation and how it impacts his perception of BYU, Howard said, "I wouldn't say when he changes [the perception], I just say it's an even better opportunity than it was before. Because now that they're in the Big 12, and I can go there and potentially start four years. A four-year starter in the Big 12 is a pretty good thing on the resume."

Coach PJ described BYU as an attractive spot for recruits because it will be a "Big 12 school with core values." He pointed out that BYU can be attractive for both members of the church and non members.

"I think a lot of the kids look at it as an option to better their playing career. It's an option where you can get a great education as well. It's an option where you can get coached up by a great coaching staff, it's an option where you can get drafted in the first round, it's an option where the school's going to put a lot of money into the football program. And lastly, it's an option where you can meet people to better yourself, not just on the playing field but outside of it. That's something that I think parents and players are looking for these days in a world where not everybody can make it to the NFL, but a lot of people can better themselves outside of football along the way."

Decision Timeline

Howard tells Cougs Daily that he hopes to take his official visits this Summer. After he takes his visits, a decision could come "before [his] senior season or after."

Kelze said he is open to playing anywhere in the country, but he "hopes to stay relatively close to family."

BYU will be competing head to head with some of the biggest names in the sport to land Howard's signature. For now, the recent visit made a good enough impression to put BYU firmly in the mix.

