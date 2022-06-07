Four-Star Tight End Jackson Bowers Talks BYU Official Visit

BYU was the second school to offer Jackson Bowers a scholarship last year. Since then, Bowers has risen to national status with over 25 offers and a four-star rating next to his name. In April, Bowers trimmed his list of finalists to seven: BYU, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Alabama, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

Bowers, a native of Arizona, has been on BYU's campus multiple times for unofficial visits over the last year. He was in attendance for BYU's win over Arizona State last season, and he was on campus for a Spring practice in March. Bowers returned to BYU's campus last weekend for an official visit. "This official was just super fun," Bowers said. "I hadn’t really done anything in Provo except football stuff so being able to go out and do things made a difference."

Bowers was joined on the trip by three coveted recruits in their own right: Hunter Clegg, Ethan Thomason, and Walker Lyons. "Being on trips with other recruits helped me relate and just talk about things we go through as recruits," Bowers said.

On what was the best part about the official visit, Bowers said, "Probably the conversation with coach Clark and coach Sitake in our meeting together."

BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark has been Bowers' primary contact over the last several months. "My relationship with Coach Clark is not like any other coaches," Bowers said in an earlier interview with Cougs Daily. "He definitely makes you feel loved and he is just a great man. I think he is very underrated as a coach and definitely deserves more recognition."

Bowers has a busy month planned with official visits to Arizona and Washington already scheduled. He will also take an unofficial visit to Alabama. After those visits, Bowers hopes to make his college decision. "I will be committing in July," Bowers said.

BYU tells Bowers that he could be "a do-it-all type of guy" in BYU's offense. "They said I fit [the offense] perfectly and they can use me in basically all ways you use a tight end," Bowers said in an earlier interview. Should he choose BYU, he would have an opportunity to see the field early in his career.

