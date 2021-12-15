Get to know the 2022 signees that will line up on offense

Another signing day is upon us. On Wednesday, BYU expects to sign all of its 2022 commits. In this article, we get to know BYU's 2022 offensive recruiting class.

BYU 2022 Signees on Offense

Kingsley Suamatia

Position: Offensive Line

School: Orem High School (Oregon transfer)

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, USC, Alabama, Georgia, etc.

Oregon transfer Kingsley Suamatia was included as part of the signing day festivities. Suamatia, who still has four years of eligibility remaining, will be one of the most highly-touted recruits to ever put on a BYU uniform. Expect him to immediately compete for a starting job next season.

Cody Hagen

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Corner Canyon High School

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, USC, Stanford, Michigan, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Cody Hagen, at least in this author's opinion, is the crown jewel of BYU's 2022 signing class. The four-star recruit had over 1,800 yards as a senior at Corner Canyon and over 3,900 throughout his career. After his senior season, Hagen was named the Utah Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hagen runs good routes, he is lightning fast (like 10.52 100M fast...blazing), he is able to track deep balls in the air, he can get open in the red zone, and he is strong and tough to make contested catches over the middle.

Dominique McKenzie

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Pine View High School

Competing Offers: Oregon, Pitt, Virginia, Air Force, Duke, Arizona, etc.

BYU signed another speedy wide receiver out of Pine View High School in Dominique McKenzie. McKenzie, who is the son of former BYU great Brian McKenzie, ran a personal best 10.60 in the 100 meter last Spring. He is also the identical twin of 2022 signee Marcus McKenzie.

As a junior, McKenzie ranked fourth in the country in receiving yards with over 1,700 receiving yards. BYU flipped both Dominique and Marcus from Virginia earlier this week.

Joe Brown

Position: Offensive Line

School: Lone Peak High School

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Idaho, Morehead State

Joe Brown is another player that flipped from Virginia to BYU after Bronco Mendenhall announced his resignation at Virginia. Joe, who is the brother of former BYU offensive lineman Terence Brown, anchored a Lone Peak offensive line that won the 6A state championship this season.

Brown projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Brown is a mauler up front and he has the talent to be a future starter along BYU's offensive line.

Noah Moeaki

Position: Tight End

School: American Fork High School

Competing Offers: Utah, Air Force, San Diego State

Noah Moeaki is the first player on this list that could end up playing on defense. Throughout his career at American Fork, he played both linebacker and tight end. For now, we have him slotted as a tight end. Noah Moeaki slid mostly under the radar over the last year since he committed to BYU very early in the process. But don't let the lack of fanfare mislead you, Moeaki can play.

Noah is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994. On offense, he has reliable hands and the ability gain yards after the catch. Those things combined with his 6'3 frame make him a weapon over the middle of the field.

Peter Falaniko

Position: Offensive Line

School: Pine View High School

Competing Offers: Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah State, etc.

When Peter Falaniko committed to BYU, he was only 16 years old be he was already listed at 6'4, 310 pounds. He also had an 82-inch wingspan and he wore a size 18 shoe, suggesting he could continue to grow over the next few years.

Falaniko is a well-rounded prospect. He possess the quickness to stay in front of smaller edge rushers and the strength to contain a bull rush. You can check out his senior film below.

Vae Soifua

Position: Offensive Line

School: Orem High School

Competing Offers: UNLV, Utah State, Hawaii, FAU, Louisiana Tech, etc.

There’s a lot to like about Soifua’s game. He has all the physical tools needed to succeed at the next level, but it his competitiveness and physicality that stand out the most. A video of Soifua at an Ole Miss camp became my favorite video of the 2022 recruiting cycle.

In his first year at BYU, offensive line coach Darrell Funk prioritized physicality and toughness on the recruiting trail and it shows.

Talin Togiai

Position: Offensive Line

School: Rigby High School (Idaho)

Competing Offers: Nebraska, Utah

Talin Togiai is related to former Ohio State defensive lineman Tommy Togiai and current Utah offensive tackle Tanoa Togiai. Talin picked BYU over competing offers from Nebraska and Utah after he was in attendance for BYU's win over Utah.

His massive frame allows him to eat blocks and stuff running lanes. However, he could end up along the offensive line at BYU. You can check out a few of his junior highlights below.

Trevin Ostler

Position: Offensive Line

School: Bountiful High School

Competing Offers: UNLV

Potential is the word the comes to mind when you watch Trevin Ostler. Ostler moves very well for a player who is listed at 6'5, 235 pounds. In fact, he has also played some tight end at camps this Summer. You can check out a few clips of Ostler playing tight end below. As a senior at Bountiful High School, Ostler played both offensive and defensive line.

Once he has time time in BYU's strength and conditioning program, he has the athleticism and frame to be a solid contributor for BYU.

Parker Kingston

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Roy High School

Competing Offers: Air Force

In July, Kingston made a verbal pledge to the Air Force Academy. After receiving an offer from BYU two weeks later, however, he opened up his recruitment and eventually committed to BYU. Kingston did a little bit of everything for Roy High School during his career. He started at quarterback this year an he also returned some kicks. When Jaxson Dart was at Roy, Kingston started at wide receiver.

While Kingston doesn't have any family connections to the BYU football program, he does, train with former BYU wide receiver Ross Apo. Apo is the founder of Mile Wide Receiver, he has trained current BYU wide receivers like Talmage Gunther, Puka Nacua, and Chase Roberts.

Apo describes Kingston as a "great athlete" that is fast, shifty, and naturally fluid. After playing quarterback last season, Kingston spent a a large portion of his offseason working out as a wide receiver. As a receiver, Kingston is "an above average route runner that will only get better. "If you take the wrong angle on Parker, he's gone," Apo said.

Listed at 5'11, Apo compared Kingston to former BYU wide receiver Micah Simon. Although he noted that Kingston's ability to pull up and change directions is more developed than Simon's coming out of high school.

Kingston has impressive speed. At a Colorado State camp this Summer, Kingston clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 37" vertical jump. He also ran a 10.79 in the 100m earlier this year.