JUCO DB Mory Bamba Locks in BYU Official Visit

Mory Bamba is a long defensive back that has stayed under the radar for most of his recruitment

BYU is looking to add one final piece to its 2022 class. On Tuesday, JUCO defensive back Mory Bamba announced his plans to officially visit BYU. Bamba, who is listed at 6'3, has three years of eligibility remaining and is available to play this season.

BYU was the first FBS school to offer Bamba earlier this month then Utah State followed suit. Bamba is now deciding between BYU and Utah State, and he hopes to make a decision relatively quickly. He made the trip to Logan to officially visit Utah State last weekend, and he will officially visit BYU this weekend before making his college decision.

Bamba played his JUCO ball at Tyler Junior College. Tyler Junior College is coached by former BYU defensive back Tanner Jacobsen. Jacobsen was a GA at BYU before he took a role on staff at Snow College. After Snow College, Jacobsen was hired as the head coach at Tyler JC.

The Cougars have already signed six cornerbacks in the class of 2022, and five of those players are eligible to play right away. Even with those numbers, the staff was high enough on Bamba to offer him a scholarship.

What is an official visit?

Each prospect is allowed five official visits during their recruitment. What is the difference between an official visit and an unofficial visit? Official visits are paid for by the school hosting the recruit, and a recruit is only allowed to take five official visits. In addition, official visits can only take place during specific months of the year.

Unofficial visits are funded by the recruits and their families. Additionally, recruits can take as many unofficial visits as they want.