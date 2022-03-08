Skip to main content

Legacy Recruit Stanley Raass Commits to BYU

Stanley is the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass

On signing day last month, BYU wrapped up its 2022 signing class by adding 6 players to the 19 players it signed during the early signing period. With 2022 signing day in the rearview mirror, the class of 2023 is officially on the clock. On Monday night, the Cougars added to their 2023 class when Skyridge defensive lineman Stanley Raass committed to the Cougars.

Stanley is the son of former BYU defensive lineman John Raass. John played for BYU from 1993-1995 and he grew up with Ed Lamb. John is also close with BYU head coach Kalani Sitake and defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki.  Stanley's older brother Ioholani was recruited by BYU before he signed with UCLA as part of the 2020 signing class.

Stanley committed to BYU over competing offers from Oregon State, Washington State, Weber State, Morgan State, and Dixie State.

Raass played both offensive and defensive line for Skyridge last season. Early on in the recruiting process, he told Cougs Daily that most schools, including BYU, were recruiting him as a defensive lineman. As of the time of this article, he is slated to play defensive line when he arrives at BYU.

Raass is the third player to commit to BYU as part of the 2023 class. He joins Timpview teammates and fellow BYU commits Pokaiaua Haunga and Hezekiah Anahu-Ambrosio. Raass is the first defensive lineman to commit to BYU during this recruiting cycle.

