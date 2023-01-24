Skip to main content

Multi-Sport Athlete Kevin Doe Talks BYU Official Visit

Kevin Doe is a dual-sport athlete from East High School in Salt Lake City

Last weekend, the BYU football program hosted a group of official visitors on campus. One of the players on the visit was in-state athlete Kevin Doe. Doe preps at East High School in Salt Lake City where he is a multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track. We caught up with Doe to talk about his official visit to BYU.

Twitter @pdoe26

Kevin Doe is new to the game of football. Up until the last year year, Doe was focused on basketball and track. He averaged over 15 points per game on the hardwood as a junior and he was the Utah 5A state champion in both the 100M dash and the 200M dash last Spring. He won the state title with times of 10.91 (100M) and 21.74 (200M). He tells Cougs Daily that he didn't start playing football until the end of his junior year of high school. His size and speed at 6'4 and his athleticism on the basketball court made him an intriguing prospect when he transitioned to football.

As a senior at East, Doe played on both sides of the ball. He played wide receiver in an East offense that was run centric and he also lined up at defensive end. Doe's recruitment is less about what he produced as a brand new football player and more about his athletic frame and high potential. It doesn't take long to see what he could become if he develops as a football player.  

On his favorite part of the official visit, Doe said, "My favorite part of my visit was dinner with the coaches and other recruits."

In terms of which position he would play at the next level, that is still up in the air. Doe hopes to make his college decision soon. He tells Cougs Daily that he plans to make his decision before national signing day on February 1.

BYU Cougars
