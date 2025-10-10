Multiple BYU Commits Receive Ratings Increases for Strong Senior Campaigns
BYU's recruiting class only looks better as the 2026 commits continue to put up monster numbers during their senior years. As things stand today, BYU has five players that have earned composite 4-star ratings or higher with a few others knocking on the door following recent ratings increases. How good is this class? The average player committed in this class is about .4 points short of a 4-star rating while the Cougs have the highest-rated class in the Big 12. Here is how those recruits performed last week.
Ryder Lyons
Lyons continues to put up eye-popping numbers in a highly efficient Folsom win. Lyons accounted for all 4 Folsom touchdowns with 304 yards passing on 28 attempts, giving him a 143.5 rating out of a possible 158.3. Lyons appears to be on somewhat of a pitch count following a leg injury in week three, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing down his production much. Lastly, He may also be the first BYU commit to ever throw out the first pitch at a major league baseball game.
Brock Harris
Harris has had a relatively quiet past 2 games, with just 6 catches for 85 yards after 5 straight games of 100 yards or more. Harris did score a touchdown in a win over Hurricane, vaulting him to 5th in the State of Utah in total points.
Bott Muitalo
Lone Peak suffered a tough loss to Skyridge, but Mulitalo continues to anchor a very strong Knights offensive line. The Knights allowed just 2 sacks on nearly 40 dropbacks with none coming from Mulitalo’s side of the line. Mulitalo also chipped in on defense some, recording a sack on limited reps.
Lopeti Moala
Moala continues to wreck opposing offensive lines with five sacks over the last two weeks. His 15 sacks this season ranks 8th nationally while he is also 3rd on the team in total tackles. Moala’s productivity earned him a ratings bump from 87 to 89, making him a top 50 defensive lineman in the class and on the verge of a fourth star.
Legend Glasker
The four-star wide receiver has tallied 163 total yards over the last 2 weeks with a touchdown on nearly 14 yards per touch. Glasker is also an electric kick returner, ranking 12th in the state of Utah with 31.6 yards per return.
Devaughn Eka
The newest BYU running back commit put up his best numbers of the season the last two weeks, rushing for 285 yards on nearly 10 yards per attempt between the two games. Eka added 4 total touchdowns, moving him to 3rd in the state of Utah for total points scored. Eka is now over 1,000 total yards for the season with 3 regular season games remaining.
Graham Livingston
There is an argument that the three-star WR is BYU’s most productive player in the class. Livingston tallied 93 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns in a win over Stansbury last week. His 900 receiving yards ranks 27th nationally while his 12 touchdowns ranks 21st in the state of Utah.
Adam Bywater
The brother of BYU great Ben Bywater is making the case to be the best defensive player in the class this year. The Olympus star has 38 total tackles this season and 4 interceptions, with 3 of those picks coming in his last 2 games. Bywater has also flashed versatility on offense with 2 touchdowns on 2 catches in a win over Viewmont. Bywater's performance was rewarded with a ratings increase, putting him at an 89 and on the verge of four-star status.
Terrance Saryon
In most classes, Saryon would be among the most hyped recruits in the class. The 88 rated three-star flipped to BYU from Washington this offseason and has shown out through 3 games this season. Saryon played his best game to date Friday, totaling 182 receiving yards and 2 total touchdowns on 8 catches and is now averaging over 100 yards per game on 24.1 yards per reception.
Ty Goettsche
There is an argument that this is the single best tight end recruiting class in BYU history. Goettsche is a four-star tight end in his own right and has tallied 134 yards and 3 touchdowns on only 3 catches over the last two weeks. Goettsche has scored a touchdown on 6 of his 13 touches this season while his 6’7 frame will make him a problem in the red zone for years to come.