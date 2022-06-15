Skip to main content

Running Back Leo Pulalasi Commits to BYU

Pulalasi held competing offers from various G5 schools

BYU added to its 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday night when Washington native Leo Pulalasi committed to BYU. During the Spring evluation period, BYU offered Pulalasi as a running back, but he could also end up playing defense at the next level if needed. Leo preps at Lakes High School in Lakewood, Washington.

BYU running backs coach Harvey Unga, who has been Pulalasi's primary contact on the staff, was the coach that extended the offer back in April. Although Pulalasi hasn't been on campus yet, he felt comfortable enough with Unga to commit to BYU. He plans to visit in the coming weeks.

Pulalasi held competing offers from various Group of Five schools like Nevada, Army, and Colorado State.

Listed at 6'1, 210 pounds, Pulalasi is a powerful back who easily sheds tackles, and he has the ability to defenders miss in space. He also is a receiving threat out of the backfield. In terms of style, he is similar to his future position coach Harvey Unga. You can check out his junior highlights below.

A few weeks ago at the Oakland ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Combine, Pulalasi was named one of the most valuable running backs at the camp.

BYU has had success with big backs over the last few years and Pulalasi fits that mold. Tyler Allgeier played at 220 pounds. Christopher Brooks was listed at 235 pounds on the Spring roster. Leo fits the mold of a big and powerful running back. 

Pulalasi is the fifth player to commit to BYU in the 2023 recruiting class. He joins fellow commits Emmanuel Waller, Ryder Burton, Stanley Raass, and Pokaiaua Haunga, who could also end up at running back.

