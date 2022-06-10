Skip to main content

Texas RB Landen Chambers Talks BYU Unofficial Visit

Chambers holds multiple single-season rushing records at his high school

Texas running back prospect Landen Chambers has consistently stayed in touch with BYU's coaching staff since receiving an offer last month. The relationship between Chambers and BYU continued to progress on Thursday when BYU hosted Chambers on campus for an unofficial visit. 

IMG_2819

"Overall it went great," Chambers said about the visit. "I can see why a lot of people go there, it’s just more than football."

Chambers holds one dozen scholarship offers and he's taken various unofficial visits throughout the years. On what made this visit unique, Chambers said, "Everyone was very involved even if it was to stop by and say hello. It just shows how serious they take their recruits."

On which part of the visit he enjoyed the most, Chambers said, "The best part of the visit was being able to see the team interact with each other at a player-led workout."

Landen also had the opportunity to meet multiple members of the staff and sit down for some individual meetings. "A lot of my questions were answered," Chambers said on his meetings with the coaching staff. 

Landen preps at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller, Texas. Last season, he ran for a school record 1,757 yards. He also scored 25 rushing touchdowns, another school record. He has great size at 6'0, 210 pounds and he is incredibly strong for a high school player. There are also some similarities between Fossil Ridge's offensive system and the one coordinated by BYU's Aaron Roderick. "As of right now, my team runs the same offense as BYU does so it is a good fit for me," Chambers said on his potential fit within BYU's offense.

His size and physicality fit what BYU has has recruited at the running back position - he bounces off tackles and racks up yards after contact. He is a patient runner that sees the field well, and he also has the speed to go the distance. You can check out his junior highlights below.

Chambers' recruitment has gained momentum since the end of last season. He racked up competing offers from Colorado State, Air Force, Tulsa, and Navy among others before receiving an offer from BYU. He is also hearing from a few PAC-12 programs like UCLA and Colorado, and he visited Utah earlier this year.

BYU is very high on Chambers' potential, and getting him on campus is an important milestone in the recruitment process. If the Cougars are going to land Chambers' commitment, they'll have to continue to make him a priority throughout the remainder of this recruiting cycle.

