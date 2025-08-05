Three-Star Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne Backs Off BYU Commitment
On Monday night, three-star quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne backed off his BYU commitment. "After careful consideration and conversations with my family, I have decided to rescind my commitment to BYU," Sweetwyne wrote on social media.
Sweetwyne committed to BYU early in the process back in February. He picked the Cougars over competing offers from Washington State and Utah State. Later he picked up competing offers from Cal and Sacramento State after he had committed to BYU.
Sweetwyne is as physically gifted as any quarterback to come out of the state of Utah over the last two or three years. He is 6'4 and 205 pounds and he can run. He also has a strong arm that can make a lot of throws. He has the physical tools to be a starter at the P4 level. However, he still has a lot of room to develop before he can get there.
Sweetwyne threw for 2,675 yards while completing 62% of his passes as a junior. He threw for 19 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Cleaning up the interceptions is one area he will need to improve as a senior before he gets to BYU in 2026. At times, he struggled with accuracy and decision making.
BYU already has a quarterback committed in the 2026 recruiting class: five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. Lyons won't enroll until 2027, however. Without Sweetwyne in the fold, BYU could look to add another quarterback for the 2026 season. If BYU doesn't grab a quarterback from the high school ranks, they could look to the transfer portal after the 2025 season.