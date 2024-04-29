Cal WR Marquez Dortch, DL Tiumalu Afalava Enter Transfer Portal
Cal wide receiver Marquez Dortch, a reserve with the Golden Bears in 2023, has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple media outlets.
Also, defensive lineman Tiumalu Afalava, who redshirted his first season at Cal in 2023, also entered the transfer portal, according to 247 Sports.
Dortch spent the 2023 season with the Golden Bears. However, he did not get into any games. and did not record any statistics. That season, the Golden Bears went 6-7 and played in the Independence Bowl.
During spring ball, Dortch was used in a reserve role. Trond Grizzell, Mikey Matthews and Tobias Merriweather were the receivers who worked with Cal's first-team offense during the spring.
Dortch came to Cal the previous year after transferring from Mississippi State. In that one season with the Bulldogs, Dortch had one catch for 1 yard.
Dortch is from Lucedale, Mississippi, and played high school football at George County High School. He wasrated as a four-star prospect and was the No. 215 overall recruit in the class of 2022 according to On3 Sports.
Afalava was a true freshman this past season at Cal after playing at Bishop Amat High School. He was rated a three-star recruit. He did not play in 2023, which was his first year at Cal, and he was listed as a redshirt freshman on the Bears' spring roster for 2024.
Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53
Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport