Cal Football: Bears Add Help on the Edge, Land Missouri Transfer Serigne Tounkara
Cal football added help at edge rusher on Tuesday, pulling freshman Serigne Tounkara out of the transfer portal. Tounkara announced the news on social media.
A 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, Tounkara spent last season at Missouri but saw no game action as a true freshman. He will arrive in Berkeley with four years of eligibility.
A native of League City, Texas, Tounkara played high school ball at Clear Falls.
Tounkara told Bear Insider he was sold on Cal after making a campus visit.
"I just love this team," Tounkara he told the website. "The first day I went there for that visit, it just felt like family, you know? The bay area's beautiful and the campus was beautiful. I really enjoyed seeing the scenery.Love the coaches, love the environment and looking forward to play for their team.”
A three-star prospect out of high school, Tounkara was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 82 edge rusher in the country and the No. 143 prospect in the state of Texas. Rivals had him as the nation’s 62nd-ranked defensive end prospect.