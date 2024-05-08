Cal Football Adds a Third QB - CJ Harris Will Transfer From Ohio U
Cal coach Justin Wilcox got the quarterback insurance he wanted on Wednesday.
But that wasn’t the only good news for the Golden Bears out of the transfer portal.
CJ Harris, who was MVP of the 2022 Arizona Bowl for Ohio University, announced he is transferring to Cal, where incumbent starter Fernando Mendoza and North Texas transfer Chandler Rogers dueled throughout spring ball.
Harris, although he is a graduate student, apparently has three years of eligibility remaining, due in part to a health situation that sidelined him for the final 11 games of the 2023 season.
Meanwhile, four players who appeared to be leaving Berkeley via the transfer portal did 180-degree turns and are returning to Cal, according to the On3 transfer portal website.
Junior cornerback Collin Gamble, redshirt freshman wide receiver Marquez Dortch, junior tight end Marquis Montgomery and freshman defensive lineman Tiumala Afalava all reportedly will remain with the Bears.
Wilcox talked openly during the spring about the Bears’ need to add experience and depth at quarterback. Besides Mendoza and Rogers, who both appear capable, Cal had only walk-ons at the position.
Harris, at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, is an intriguing addition.
The West Bloomfield, Mich., native, began his career with the Bobcats in 2020 but didn’t get substantial playing time until 2022. At that point, he took over after starter Kurtis O’Rourke tore his ACL late in the season.
In his first career start, Harris came through. He In his first career start, he passed for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 65 yards and three TDs to spark a 38-14 win over Bowling Green, clinching Ohio’s first appearance in the Mid-American Conference title game since 2016.
The Bobcats lost 10-7 to Toledo in the MAC championship, but Harris had more magic in the Arizona Bowl, leading the team to a game-tying field goal to force overtime, then throwing a 10-yard TD pass to tight end Tyler Foster for a walk-off victory.
Harris was named the game’s MVP after going 20-of-33 with 184 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, along with 52 rushing yards.
As the starter in the 2023 opener, Harris was intercepted three times in a 20-13 loss to San Diego State. He was 7-for-8 passing with a touchdown in Week 2 against LIU before leaving the game.
On Sept. 18c, he revealed in a video on Twitter that because of “a recent medical emergency,” he was advised to not play again last season, “and instead focus on recovering.”
No details of the medical situation were ever revealed.
The team went on to a 10-3 campaign and Harris was back on the field for spring practice. But on April 23, three days after spring ball ended, Harris entered the portal.
O’Rourke also left the Ohio program, transferring to Indiana.
Harris’ career stats include 78 for 147 passing (53 percent) for 829 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games. He has rushed 52 times for 239 yards and three TDs.