Cal Transfer Devin Askew Commits to Long Beach State
Devn Askew, who spent two injury-plagued seasons at Cal before entering the transfer portal last month, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Long Beach State.
Long Bears State will be the fourth school for Askew, who began his college career at Kentucky in 2021, then played season at Texas before coming to Cal for the 2022-23 seasons.
He was Cal's leading scorer in 2022-23, when he averaged 15.5 points, but he played in just 13 games, all as a starter, because he suffered a sports hernia.
Askew began the 2023-24 season as Cal's starting point guard, but was limited to six games before being out for the season with a leg injury. He averaged 6.2 points this past season.
Askew was one of eight Cal players, two of whom were walk-ons, who entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season.
Cal will return none of its 2023-24 starters when it begins playin the ACC next season. However, coach Mark Madsen already has commitments from six transfers from other four-year schools as well as oe junior college transfer.
It's unclear how Askew, who is from Sacramento, would have fit into Madsen's plans if he had remained at Cal.
.