Cal Sports Report

Cal Transfer Devin Askew Commits to Long Beach State

Askew was injured often when he was part of the Cal basketball program. Now he will join his fourth college at Long Beach State

Jake Curtis

Dec 29, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Devin Askew (55) warms up
Dec 29, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Devin Askew (55) warms up / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Devn Askew, who spent two injury-plagued seasons at Cal before entering the transfer portal last month, announced on social media on Saturday that he has committed to Long Beach State.

Long Bears State will be the fourth school for Askew, who began his college career at Kentucky in 2021, then played season at Texas before coming to Cal for the 2022-23 seasons.

He was Cal's leading scorer in 2022-23, when he averaged 15.5 points, but he played in just 13 games, all as a starter, because he suffered a sports hernia.

Askew began the 2023-24 season as Cal's starting point guard, but was limited to six games before being out for the season with a leg injury. He averaged 6.2 points this past season.

Askew was one of eight Cal players, two of whom were walk-ons, who entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season.

Cal will return none of its 2023-24 starters when it begins playin the ACC next season. However, coach Mark Madsen already has commitments from six transfers from other four-year schools as well as oe junior college transfer.

It's unclear how Askew, who is from Sacramento, would have fit into Madsen's plans if he had remained at Cal.

.

Published
Jake Curtis

JAKE CURTIS

Jake Curtis worked in the San Francisco Chronicle sports department for 27 years, covering virtually every sport, including numerous Final Fours, several college football national championship games, an NBA Finals, world championship boxing matches and a World Cup. He was a Cal beat writer for many of those years, and won awards for his feature stories.