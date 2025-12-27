Cal Hires Bay Area Native & Vikings Aide Michael Hutchings as DC

New Cal football coach Tosh Lupoi continues to assemble a young staff of assistants, officially announcing the hiring on Friday of Minnesota Vikings assistant Michael Hutchings as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Hutchings, a Bay Area native who was a prep All-American at De La Salle High School and played linebacker at USC, comes to Cal later three seasons coaching defensive backs with the Vikings, the past two years as safeties coach.

In that role, he worked with former Cal star Cam Bynum, who had three interceptions during the 2024 NFL season.

Hutchings, 30, is the latest in a wave of young coaches joining Lupoi’s staff. Cal also announced on Friday the hiring of defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Da’Von Brown, 28, from Western Kentucky.

A week ago, Lupoi announced Jordan Somerville, 29, as his offensive coordinator. Somerville comes to Berkeley from the NFL, where he worked this season as assistant quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neither of the Bears’ new coordinators previously have served in those roles.

Lupoi also has hired Oakland native Keith Bhonapha, a veteran of 20 years as a college coach, as the Bears’ running backs coach. Bhonapha worked most recently at Michigan State.

Nick Rolovich, who was an offensive assistant this season and served as the Bears’ interim head coach for the final two games after Justin Wilcox was dismissed, reportedly will remain with the program as quarterbacks coach.

Cal has not yet made official announcements about other position coaches on Lupoi’s staff, including wide receivers, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line and linebackers.

Lupoi, a Cal alum who starred at De La Salle, currently is working two assignments while also completing the season as defensive coordinator for Oregon. The Ducks are awaiting a quarterfinal matchup against Texas Tech in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1 at the Orange Bowl.

Hutchings has eight years of coaching experience in college and the NFL.

He has helped the Vikings to a No. 3 ranking in pass defense (168.8 yards per game) through 16 games. Minnesota is fifth in total defense (292.7) and 10th in scoring defense (20.8 points).

A year ago, Hutchings and the Vikings posted a 14-3 regular-season record, the second-most victories in franchise history. The team recorded an NFL-best 24 interceptions as Minnesota had at least one takeaway in every game.

Hutchings helped Cal alum Bynum post a breakthrough season in 2023, when he had career highs in tackles (137), passes defended (nine), forced fumbles (three) and tied his then career-best mark in interceptions (two). His 137 tackles were tops among all Vikings players and the most by an NFL defensive back that season.

Hutchings’ coaching resume also includes stops at Western Kentucky (2022), Oregon (2021) and USC (2018-20).

During his coaching stint at his alma mater, Hutchings tutored safety Talanoa Hufanga, who was a consensus All-American and the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, and defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, who made All-Pac-12 first team in 2020.

Hutchings played four seasons (2013-16) for USC at inside linebacker, making 15 starts and recording 118 tackles. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications and a master's degree in communication management from USC.

