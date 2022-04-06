Pac-12 Basketball: Betting Odds to Win 2023 National Championship

UCLA has the shortest odds in the conference. Bet $100 on Cal and win $75,000 if Bears win it all. Duke, Kansas, Arkansas the overall betting favorites

The 2021-21 men's college basketball season is over, which means it's time to place your bets on the 2022-23 season.

Even though Mike Krzyzewski has retired from coaching, Duke is the betting favorite to win the 2023 national championship in two of the four websites we cite, with Arkansas and Kansas being the favorites in the other two.

We're more interested in the odds for Pac-12 schools, and UCLA has the shortest odds in the conference in three of the four sites, while Arizona is the favorite in the fourth.

Meanwhile Cal has the longest odds in the Pac-12 in every site. One of the four sites did not even have the Golden Bears on the board, the only Pac-12 team given the OTB designation in any of the four betting sites. Or you can look at it this way: If you bet $100 for Cal to win the national championship with Caesars Sportsbook, you would take home $75,000 if the Bears pull it off. Remember, St. Peter's got to the Elite Eight this year, so nothing is impossible.

Of course, these odds are likely to change significantly after all the players who have the option to turn pro make their decisions . For example, Arizona's odds will become longer if Christian Koloko, Dalen Terry and Bennedict Mathurin all turn pro, and UCLA's odds will get longer if Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez and Peyton Watson enter the 2022 NBA draft. But this is how it looks now. (Of those six players only Mathurin is certain to be a first-round pick in 2022, and is the only one nearly certain to turn pro.)

Transfers will change to picture too.

But this is how it looks now.

The four sites we use are BetOnline.ag, BetMGM, Casears Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook. We note the odds of the top five overall favorites (plus ties) from each site, then post the odds of each Pac-12 school to win the 2023 national title. You can see that there are considerable differences in the odds of the teams in the four sites:

Betonline.ag

Overall Odds

Arkansas -- 10-to-1

Duke -- 11-to-1

Gonzaga -- 11-to-1

Kentucky -- 11-to-1

Houston -- 14-to-1

Kansas North Carolina -- 14-1o-1

Pac-12 Odds

UCLA -- 16-to-1

Arizona 18-to-1

Oregon -- 50-to-1

USC -- 50-to-1

Colorado -- 150-to-1

Arizona State -- 200-to-1

Washington State -- 300-to-1

Oregon State -- 500-to-1

Stanford -- 500-to-1

Utah -- 500-to-1

Washington -- 500-to-1

Cal -- 500-to-1

BetMGM

Overall Odds

Duke -- +800 (8-to-1)

Kentucky -- +1000 (10-to-1)

Arkansas -- +1000 (10-to-1)

Kansas -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Gonzaga -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Pac-12 Odds

UCLA -- +1400 (14-to-1)

Arizona -- +2000 (20-to-1)

Oregon -- +2500 (25-to-1)

USC -- +3000 (30-to-1)

Washington State -- +8000 (80-to-1)

Arizona State -- +10000 (100-to-1)

Utah -- +12500 (125-to-1)

Stanford -- +12500 (125-to-1)

Colorado -- +15000 (150-to-1)

Washington -- +15000 (150-to-1)

Oregon State -- +20000 (200-to-1)

Cal -- Off the board

Caesars Sportsbook

Overall odds

Kansas -- +1000 (10-to-1)

Kentucky -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Gonzaga -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Duke -- +1500 (15-to-1)

Arizona -- +1500 (15-to-1)

Pac-12 Odds

Arizona -- +1500 (15-to-1)

UCLA -- +2000 (20-to-1)

USC -- +6000 (60-to-1)

Oregon -- +10000 (100-to-1)

Arizona State -- +15000 (150-to-1)

Colorado -- +20000 (200-to-1)

Utah -- +25000 (250-to-1)

Stanford -- +25000 (250-to-1)

Washington State -- +30000 (300-to-1)

Washington -- +50000 (500-to-1)

Oregon State -- +50000 (500-to-1)

Cal -- +750000 (750-to-1)

DraftKings

Overall Odds

Duke -- +900 (9-to-1)

North Carolina -- +1100 (11-to-1)

Kansas -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Kentucky -- +1200 (12-to-1)

Gonzaga -- +1400 (14-to-1)

Arkansas -- +1400 (14-to-1)

Pac-12 odds

UCLA -- +1600 (16-to-1)

Arizona -- +1800 (18-to-1)

Oregon -- +5000 (50-to-1)

USC -- +5500 (55-to-1)

Colorado -- +16000 (160-to-1)

Arizona State -- +20000 (200-to-1)

Washington State -- +30000 (300-to-1)

Washington -- +40000 (400-to-1)

Utah -- +50000 (500-to-1)

Stanford -- +50000 (500-to-1)

Oregon State -- +60000 (600-to-1)

Cal -- +60000 (600-to-1)

