Cal Adds Mississippi State Basketball Transfer Amier Ali

Mississippi State transfer Amier Ali, who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, has committed to Cal, according to Tobias Bass of The Athletic.

Ali, a 6-foot-8 guard/forward received limited playing time at Mississippi State this past season as a sophomore, appearing in 12 games with no starts and averaging 7.3 minutes, 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while hitting 30.8 percent of his three-point shots. He had a season-high 16 points against New Orleans and hit the game-winning shot in that contest.

As a freshman at Arizona State, Ali played in 32 games, mostly off the bench, but he was a starter in four of the Sun Devils' final six games that season. He averaged 5.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 32.6 percent on three-pointers. He had a season-high 13 point while hitting four three-pointers in an early-season game against Santa Clara.

NEWS: Amier Ali will transfer to Cal, he tells @TheAthleticCBB



He averaged 3.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game last season at Mississippi State. Ali is a former 4⭐️ recruit pic.twitter.com/P3epIcDv8C — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 26, 2026

Ali was a four-star prospect coming out of Canyon International Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. He was ranked as the 54th-best prospect in the class of 2024, according to ESPN, and was ranked 99th by 247 Sports.

He chose to commit to Arizona State after listing his final five favorites as Kentucky, Kansas, Arkansas, Alabama and Arizona State. He also had offers from Michigan, Texas, Ohio State, UCLA, Florida State, Texas Tech and Texas A&M.

Ali is the fifth player to transfer to Cal this offseason, joining Jordan Ross (Georgia), Jake Wilkins (Georgia), Nojus Indrusaitis (Pitt) and Michael Cooper (Wright State).

Ali's game-win ning shot against New Orelans: