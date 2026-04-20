Georgia Transfer Jordan Ross Commits to Cal

Georgia transfer Jordan Ross, who was a starting guard for the Bulldogs for most of this past season after beginning his college career at Saint Mary's, has committed to Cal, according to On3.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Ross started 25 of the 32 games he played for Georgia in 2025-26, and he averaged 6.7 points and 2.3 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the field, including 31.0% from three-point range. He had a season-high 15 points against Western Carolina.

Ross, a combo guard, came off the bench in the Bulldogs' NCAA tournament loss to Saint Louis, but played 20 minutes and scored seven points. He was not in the starting lineup for Georgia's loss to Mississippi in the SEC tournament, either, but played 20 minutes and tallied five points.

Ross joins three other players who have transferred to Cal to join Mark Madsen's team for the 2026-27 season, and he is the second Georgia transfer to join the Bears. Georgia transfer Jake Wilkins, Pitt transfer Nojus Indrusaitis and Wright State transfer Michael Cooper are the other three players headed to Cal for next season.

BREAKING: Georgia transfer guard Jordan Ross has committed to Cal🐻https://t.co/DPpwUanDsI pic.twitter.com/XnbGjft013 — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 20, 2026

Ross is from Pleasant Grove, Utah, and was a four-star prospect coming out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He had offers from SMU, Boise State, DePaul, Utah State, Washington State and Oregon State before signing with Saint Mary's.

Ross played his first two college seasons at Saint Mary's. He played in 23 games as a true freshman with the Gaels, averaging 1.3 points, but he started all 35 games as a sophomore, when he averaged 8.3 points and 2.6 assists for a Saint Mary's team that went 29-6, won the West Coast Conference regular-season championship, beat Gonzaga twice and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Ross scored 15 points in the first-round win over Vanderbilt and had eight points in the second-round loss to Alabama.

Cal had three players from this past season's team enter the transfer portal -- Dai Dai Ames, who committed to Tennessee, Justin Pippen, who is headed to Ohio State, and Rytis Petraitis, who has not yet committed to a new school.